Saturday Session Film 06/18/2022

At “Saturday Session” this Saturday, the 18/06th, you can watch the movie “Miss sympathy” (2000), which is directed by Donald Petrie.

Synopsis: All her life, Gracie Hart dreamed of following in the footsteps of her mother, Emily, a dedicated FBI agent who died on the job. However, Gracie’s aggressive temper has always gotten her into trouble at the FBI, causing her to have only one friend, her partner Eric Matthews. When information arrives at the FBI that a terrorist group intends to explode a bomb during the Miss United States contest, it is soon decided to infiltrate an agent in the contest, in order to closely monitor the terrorists’ steps. Unfortunately, the only available agent is exactly Gracie Hart, who doesn’t like the story of having to become a miss overnight. To help her transform, the FBI hires the experienced Victor Malling, an obsessive consultant who must transform the aggressive Gracie into a glamorous Miss candidate so she can infiltrate the contest and uncover the terrorists’ plans.

Original Title: Miss Congeniality

Cast: Sandra Bullock; Heather Burns; Michael Caine; Melissa De Sousa

Voice actors: Gracie Hart: Sheila Dorfman/ Eric Matthews: Ricardo Schnetzer/ Victor Melling: Marcio Seixas/ Kathy Morningside: Sumara Louise/ Stan Fields: Lauro Fabiano

Nationality: Australian, American

Genre: Film

Rating System: Not recommended for children under 12 years old

Box office: 212.8 million dollars

Check out the trailer:

The Afternoon Session will air right after another chapter of “O Cravo e a Rosa”, starting at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time), on the Globo screen.