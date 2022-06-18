Scarlet Witch Might Be Involved in a Love Triangle in a Marvel Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to bet on new series for Disney+, a partnership that has already yielded successes such as WandaVision, Loki and moon knight.

And yesterday, in a surprising announcement, it was revealed that Marvel Studios is developing a series of the magnumalso known as Wonder Man, hero who was introduced in Marvel comics in 1964.

In the comics, the character has already had a love relationship with none other than the Scarlet Witch, a character played by Elizabeth Olsen in the MCU, the result of a love triangle that also involved the Vision.

And according to journalist Grace Randolph, in fact, there are currently negotiations between Marvel and actress Elizabeth Olsen, for the character to return in the Magnum series. And with White Vision still out there in the MCU, chances are good that the comic book love triangle will also play out in the series.

the journalist Daniel Richtman also stated that the Scarlet Witch is still alive after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessand that the next project in which we will see the character will start filming in 2023, a plausible date for which magnum starts your recordings.

