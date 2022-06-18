Selena Gomez opens up about Britney Spears’ marriage

Singer Selena Gomez (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The singer Selena Gomez29 years old, participated in the talk show in Jimmy Kimmel this Thursday (17/06) and made revelations about the marriage of the princess of pop, Britney Spears. the protagonist of the series Only murders in the building was one of the few celebrities invited to celebrate Spears’ marriage to the model. Sam Asgharicarried out in the last week.

During the chat, presenter Jimmy Kimmel talked about the photo of the meeting of Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, during Britney Spears’ wedding party that broke the internet. Embarrassed, Selena Gomez said she was happy for another dream come true for Spears. “I was really happy for her, it was really beautiful,” she said.

At another time, the interpreter of Lose you to love me confided about the food served during the party. “It was a buffet, or you went a la carte, they did that thing where they put money in the bride’s dress and the father arrives, takes something and runs. Did they do something like that?” he joked. “What I should do with it, I don’t know,” joked Selena.

In a recent interview, Selena Gomez revealed that he doesn’t like the concept of his album revivalreleased in 2015, as it left her with a sexualized image for the public. “I had to work through these feelings because I realized I was connected to something deeper that was going on. [em mim]. And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy I made, but I think I did my best, at least I try to be myself.” vented the singer.