Selena Gomez says she’s ashamed to have posed nude for the album cover – Celebrities

The singer Selena Gomez29 years old, confessed to feeling embarrassed about being photographed totally naked for the cover of your second studio album, revivalreleased in 2015.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the artist stated that she likes to feel sensual for herselfbut does not see the need to show it to the public. ‘I was very embarrassed after I did [a capa]’, she said, referring to the disk. At the time, she had a brief relationship with Russian DJ Zedd.

Despite the photo in which she posed completely naked, Selena Gomez stressed that she was not happy with the choice. ‘I had to work through these feelings because I realized I was connected to something deeper that was going on. [em mim]. And it was a choice I wasn’t necessarily happy to have made, but I think I did my best, at least I try to be myself.”declared.

Selena Gomez stated that the cover of one of his most successful solo career works, does not match your image. ‘I’m not an overly sexual person. Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for someone else. It could be for me’scored.

