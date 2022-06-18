She is 61 years old, has 7 children and wants to have one more child with her 24-year-old new husband; grandmother reveals new love and goes viral – Metro World News Brasil

A grandmother (with 17 grandchildren) has revealed she is ready to have a baby with her 24-year-old new husband, taking the next step in their relationship.

Gran Cheryl, 61, married Qaran McCain, from Georgia, USA, in September last year, after dating for about a year.

The duo had previously made headlines thanks to their 37-year age difference. The couple’s TikTok account @kingqurannewpage has already amassed over 2.2 million followers, having proposed with a fan-funded ring.

The union, a riverside ceremony in Tennessee, was broadcast live to more than 20,000 people, as detailed by The Mirror.

While they’re still not sure if that would happen through adoption or using a surrogate, they’ve already started buying a few things.

Cheryl said most of her family supported the decision and her 17 grandchildren now consider Qaran part of the family.

According to The Mirror, the grandmother said the couple had talked about wanting to have a family together.

Quaran met her in 2012 when he was working on a property. He was just 15 years old at the time.

The pair lost contact for a while, but were reunited on November 4, 2020, when he saw Cheryl, a mother of seven, at work.

Last September, they fled to Tennessee with just two friends to witness their nuptials. However, they planned to renew their vows this year, surrounded by all of their friends and family.

Also according to the information, both he and Cheryl have described their sex life as “amazing” and even have an OnlyFans account where they post racy videos.

