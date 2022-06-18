Shooting Attack Leaves Dead, Injured at Alabama Church | world and science



The site was cordoned off after the attack.AFP

Published 06/17/2022 08:49

A man shot at a small group of people inside a church in the suburbs of Alabama, in the United States, on the night of Thursday, 16. The attack left two dead and one person injured. The suspect was detained, according to police authorities.

The attack took place at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Birmingham, on the outskirts of Vestavia Hills, according to Police Captain Shane Ware. The official stated that the call reporting a gunman in the region took place around 6:20 pm.

Vestavia Hills is a residential community southeast of Birmingham, one of the two most populous cities in Alabama.

Ware said the suspect was detained and that “there was no longer any threat to the community.” Police declined to identify the suspect or victims, or provide more details about the attack, with the justification that more details will be given this Friday.

The church’s website listed a “Boomers Potluck” for Thursday night. “No programming, just eat and have time for fellowship,” the flyer said.

Investigators remained at the scene hours after dark, with yellow police tape sealing off the church compound. Emergency police and fire vehicles blocked the way to the church. People prayed nearby.

Agents from the FBI, US Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives were also at the scene.

Kelley Hudlow, an Episcopal priest in the Diocese of Alabama, told broadcaster WBRC that the shooting stunned the church and the wider community. “It’s shocking. St. Stephen is a community built on love and prayer and grace, and they’re going to come together,” he said in an interview. “People of all faiths are coming together to pray and hope for healing.”

He said messages of support were pouring in from across the US and the world. “We need everyone. Pray, think, meditate and send love to this community because we’re going to need it all.”

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey mourned what she called a “shocking and tragic loss of life at the church”. The manager said she was happy to hear that a suspect was already in custody. “This should never happen in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere.”

massacres

Thursday’s shooting came just over a month after one person was killed and five injured when a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a church in Southern California.

Nearly seven years ago, an outspoken white supremacist killed nine people during a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

There have been several high-profile shootings in the last couple of months. On May 14, a racist attack killed 10 blacks at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The following week, a gunman massacred 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

On Saturday, thousands of people gathered across the US and on the National Mall in Washington, DC, to renew calls for stricter gun control measures. Survivors of mass shootings and other incidents of gun violence lobbied lawmakers and on Capitol Hill earlier this month.