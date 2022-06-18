Steve Kerr Says Curry’s Career Missing: “Olympic Gold” | nba

Four-time NBA champion, eight-time championship selection, and now the most valuable player in the finals. Stephen Curry is experiencing a moment of redemption, after two seasons missed by serious injuries for the Warriors stars. If before, many thought that the only thing missing was the MVP title of the Finals, this is not the opinion of coach Steve Kerr, who in addition to being a Golden State coach, also commands the US men’s Olympic team.

– What’s missing is an Olympic gold medal. And I think he really needs to focus on being part of the 2024 Olympic team,” said Steve Kerr, a five-time NBA champion as a player and now a four-time champion as a head coach.

Kerr took over as head coach of the US basketball team in December 2021, shortly after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, when he was assistant to Gregg Popovich. Replacing his mentor, he will have the mission to assemble the team for the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Since NBA players were allowed to participate in the Olympic Games in Barcelona 1992, the United States has won seven of the eight editions. The only defeat was in Athens 2004, when Argentina was champion against Italy and the North Americans were left with only the bronze.

Prior to the entry of the stars of the world’s premier league, dominance in Olympic basketball has always existed. Of the 20 editions that the sport participated in the Olympics, the United States climbed to the top of the podium 16 times and was on the podium on 19 occasions.

The only time they didn’t get a medal was when they didn’t participate. In Moscow, 1980, no delegation from the country contested the boycott decreed by the United States in response to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

