Stranger Things: Moving things with the mind could become possible; understand

A study published by Chinese scientists on June 11 demonstrated the development of a possible option for humans to be able to control objects with their minds. The power, today restricted to characters from films and series, such as Eleven – lived by actress Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things – can be made possible with the use of compounds called metamaterials.

Metamaterials are part of a field of study that works with artificial materials whose properties are not found in nature. The particles that make up this composite must be small enough to interact with a magnetic wave, or the waves must be large in relation to the metaparticles.

One of the applications of these materials – the emerging programmable metasurfaces (PM) – employs technologies to collect brain signals through wires connected to users and manually controlled. The new study proposes the new concept of “Remotely Controlled Metasurface Using Brainwaves (RMCM)”, collected in real time, and transmitted wirelessly, directly from the user.

How did scientists create telekinesis-controlled metasurfaces?

Source: Ruichao Zhu/eLight/DisclosureSource: Ruichao Zhu/eLight

In their experiment, the researchers were able to manipulate human brain waves and transmit them to the microprogrammed control unit (MCU) via bluetooth. The ultimate goal was to use the test subject’s brainwaves to control the electromagnetic wave responses to PMs, but the result was that the user controlled the scatter pattern himself.

Simulated and test results showed that the user’s brainwaves not only effectively controlled the outcome, but also provided a much better control and switching rate. This is proof that the model developed by researchers at the Engineering University of the Air Force of China and the National University of Singapore is more advanced than any product in the world today.

In addition to design adjustments to improve the accuracy of the equipment, the researchers now intend to combine this new model with intelligent algorithms to make it even more accurate and efficient. Among the applications for the new technology are 5G or 6G communication services, healthcare and smart sensors, among others.

ARTICLE eLight – DOI: 10.1186/s43593-022-00016-0.