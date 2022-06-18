TECHMARINE opens dozens of vacancies on the 14×14 scale – Offshore

Techmarine, a Human Resources company, is recruiting professionals for offshore positions for its client SODEXO, a giant multinational food service and facilities management company in the world. In total, the company is offering 12 job vacancies for the position of cabin boy.

Job Responsibilities

The professionals who will work in the offshore spaces made available by Techmarine will have to arrange, clean and clean the layettes, common areas and cabins, using the appropriate techniques and products and taking due care with work safety.

They also work in the kitchen, preparing meals for the crew and must also act as a waiter, ensuring the comfort of others.

Techmarine requires as basic requirements for job vacancies that candidates have CBSP+ HUET, experience of at least one year in the role or a current qualification course. Hired candidates must be available to work on the 14×14 scale.

Applications for job vacancies must be made via E-mail

Techmarine emphasizes that only the CVs that meet the demands requested and sent by e-mail will be analyzed. Resumes must be sent to the following address: karinarhtechmarine@gmail.com.

Get to know Sodexo

The company was founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon and is a global leader in Quality of Life services, an important factor in individual and organizational performance.

The company operates in 56 countries and serves 100 million consumers every day through its unique combination of Food Services.

The company is the 19th largest employer in the world and has a workforce of more than 420,000 employees worldwide, with 42,000 professionals in Brazil.



