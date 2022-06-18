Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards 2022: Nominees

The nominees for the 2022 edition of the TCA (Television Critics Association) Awards. the comedy Abbott Elementary leads the competition and other newcomers like yellowjackets, Severance and Only Murders in the Building are also present in it.

Best Performance in Drama:

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Michael Keaton – dopesick

Melanie Lynskey – yellowjackets

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Margaret Qualley – maid

Adam Scott – Severance

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Performance in Comedy:

Pamela Adlon – better things

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Bill Hader – Barry

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Jean Smart – hacks

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Youth Program:

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

El Deafo (Apple TV+)

Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Junior)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)

Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

sesame street (HBO Max)

Best New Series:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

ghosts (CBS)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

pachinko (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

yellowjackets (showtime)

Best Picture, Miniseries or Special:

dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

The Girl From Plainville (Hulu)

maid (Netflix)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Staircase (HBO Max)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Best Drama Series:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

pachinko (Apple TV+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

yellowjackets (showtime)

Best Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

ghosts (CBS)

hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Series of the Year:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

hacks (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

yellowjackets (showtime)

There are more than 200 journalists, Americans and Canadians, who make up this association of television critics that rewards the best that is done on the small screen. It remains to be seen who will be the winners of this 38th edition of the TCA Awards.