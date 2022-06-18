‘Terrified’, says Amber Heard about possibility of being sued again by Johnny Depp

The actress Amber Heard gave her first interview to NBC’s Dateline program, and said she feels “terrified” at the possibility of being sued again by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The conversation was led by journalist Savannah Guthrie and released on Friday (17).

When asked about her lawsuit against Depp, Amber said: “I think that’s what a defamation suit does, it takes away your voice.”















The actress stressed that, for her, she had the right to speak publicly about the domestic violence she said she had suffered. “I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak, not just about what I lived, but what I knew.”

Even with the jury’s verdict, Amber said she kept “every word” of what she said during the trial.

At one point, the journalist asked why she was talking about the trial and the actress replied: “The only thing I can hope for at this point is for people to see me as a human being.”

“I’m not a good victim, I understand. I’m not a sympathetic victim. I’m not a perfect victim, I understand. I am not a saint. I’m not asking anyone to like me.”

“What I learned in this trial is that nothing is ever going to be good enough,” she said of the jury not believing her testimony. “If you have proof, then it was a scam, a sham. If you don’t have proof, it didn’t happen. If you have a bruise, it’s fake. If you don’t have a bruise, then the violence clearly didn’t hurt you. Did you tell people? So you’re hysterical. Didn’t you tell? It didn’t happen,” she added.

The actress said she sees the interview as an opportunity to encourage others to report their abusers. She also stressed that they should not be afraid of what might happen when they expose what they are suffering.