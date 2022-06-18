The 10 best films of Tom Cruise’s career

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Standing out in Hollywood isn’t an easy journey, but at 24, Tom Cruise had already changed his life with Top Gun: Raging Aces. Born in the small town of Syracuse, New York, the actor is now one of the highest paid in the film industry.

And this weekend, we from the Trecobox team put together a list of recommendations for the best Tom Cruise movies, in celebration of his recent success in Top Gun: Maverick.

Below, you can see the 10 best films of the actor, according to our team.

Jerry Maguire – The Great Turning

1996 | 2h 18m | Available on HBO Max

“When sports agent Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise) is fired for expressing his moral epiphany, he decides to put his new philosophy to the test and start over with a single client and a secretary who leaves everything to work for him.”

Rain Man

1998 | 2h 13m | Available on Amazon Prime Video

A young yuppie (Tom Cruise) learns that his father has passed away. They never got along and hadn’t seen each other in several years, but he goes to the funeral and when he goes to take care of the will he learns that he inherited a 1949 Buick and his father’s prize rose bushes, with a “beneficiary” having inherited three million dollars. He is curious to know who inherited that fortune and discovers it was his brother (Dustin Hoffman), who he didn’t know existed. His brother is autistic, but he can calculate complicated math problems with great speed and precision. The yuppie kidnaps his autistic brother from the institution where he is hospitalized, as he plans to take him to Los Angeles and demand half of the money, even if he has to go to court. It is during a trip full of small unforeseen events that the two will understand each other and understand the meaning of being brothers.

Interview with the Vampire

1994 | 2h 2m | Available on HBO Max

Young and disillusioned Louis (Brad Pitt) is found by the vampire Lestat (Tom Cruise), who offers him a new existence. In 19th century Paris, he encounters several vampires, among them Armand (Antonio Banderas), who try to seduce him. Almost 200 years later, Louis decides to tell his story to a reporter.

Top Gun – Indomitable Aces

1986 | 1h 50m | Available on Star+

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a young United States Navy fighter pilot who is selected to participate in the Top Gun course at the Navy Fighter Weapons School after his companion abandons fighter aviation. There he becomes involved with Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis), his astrophysics instructor, and faces his rival Tom “Iceman” Kazensky (Val Kilmer).

Top Gun: Maverick

2022 | 2h 18m | On display in Brazil

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, this is where Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell belongs. [Tom Cruise], pushing the bar as a courageous test pilot and avoiding the rank advancement that would ground you. When he finds himself training a group of Top Gun NCOs for a specialized mission like no pilot alive has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ son of Maverick’s late friend and radar intercept, Lieutenant Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose.’ Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of her past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with her own deepest fears, culminating in a quest that demands the ultimate sacrifice of those who will be chosen to fly her.

Mission Impossible

1996 | 1h 50m | Available on Star+

“A group of special agents is ambushed during a mission in Prague. As the only survivors, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and another agent are considered suspects. They try to find out who is really responsible as they race for their lives.”

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

2011 | 2h 13m | Available on Star+

“Secret agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is disallowed by the President of the United States after the country is accused of a Kremlin bombing. The Ghost Protocol begins, which aims to end the agents of the IMF.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect

2018 | 2h 28m | Available on Star+

“Often the best intentions come back to haunt you. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team at the International Monetary Fund in a race against time after a mission goes wrong.

The last Samurai

2003 | 2h 34m | Available on HBO Max

Nathan Algren (Tom Cruise) is a Yankee captain, Civil War hero, who goes to Japan, with a mission to train Japanese troops and fight the samurai that hinder the Japanese Emperor’s “modernization” plans. Katsumoto (Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe) is a Samurai leader who lives like few others, following a fading code of conduct. Two experts in the art of combat, with different worldviews and ethics, whose fates are intertwined in a way that no one could have guessed.

Worlds War

2005 | 1h 50m | Available on HBO Max and Netflix

Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) is a divorced man who works on the docks. He doesn’t feel comfortable in the role of father, but he has to take care of his children, Robbie (Justin Chatwin) and Rachel (Dakota Fanning), when they pay him one of their rare visits. Shortly after they arrive, Ray witnesses an event that will change his life forever: the emergence of a gigantic war machine, which emerges from the ground and incinerates everything it finds. It is the first blow of a devastating alien attack on Earth, which causes Ray to take his children and try to protect them, taking them as far away from extraterrestrial weapons as possible.

Subscriptions to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Star+, platforms on which Tom Cruise’s films are available, cost a monthly price of R$25.90, R$19.90, R$14.90 and R$14, 90 respectively.