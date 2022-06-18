The Best Netflix Movies According to IMDb

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

IMDb, also called Internet Movie Database, is an online database tool. This tool consists of providing information about cinema, music, TV and Games. IMDb can list the current hits, most watched movies, etc.

10- Don’t Look Up (score 7.2 on IMDb)

Two mediocre astronomers discover that in a few months a meteorite will destroy planet Earth. From that moment on, they must warn humanity through the press about the approaching danger.

09- The Advantages of Being Invisible (7.9 rating on IMDb)

A shy young man hides in his own world until he meets two brothers who help him live new experiences. Although he is happy in this new phase, he does not forget the sorrows of the past, which stem from a shocking revelation.

08- Story of a marriage (note 8.0 on IMDb)

Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and her husband Charlie (Adam Driver) are going through a lot of trouble and decide to divorce. Fearing that their little daughter will suffer the consequences of the separation, the couple decides to continue living under the same roof, trying to make this an amicable divorce. However, the forced coexistence between the two ends up creating wounds that perhaps not even time will be able to heal.

07- Ilha do Medo (note 8.1 on IMDb)

In the 1950s, a murderer’s escape leads Detective Teddy Daniels and his partner to investigate her disappearance from a locked room in a psychiatric hospital. There, a rebellion begins and the agent will have to face his own fears.

06- Howl’s Moving Castle (rated 8.2 on IMDb)

A witch casts a terrible curse on young Sophie, turning her into a 90-year-old old woman. Desperate, she embarks on an odyssey in search of the Wandering Castle, where a mysterious sorcerer resides who may be able to help her reverse the spell.

05- Miracle of cell 7 (note 8.3 on IMDb)

Memo, a mentally handicapped sheep herder, lives with his daughter and grandmother in a village on the Turkish Aegean coast. One day, his life is turned upside down when the commander’s daughter dies and Memo is accused of the murder and sentenced to death.

04- Gladiator (note 8.5 on IMDb)

Maximus is a powerful Roman general, loved by the people and the Emperor Marcus Aurelius. Before his death, the Emperor arouses the wrath of his son Commodus by making public his predilection to leave the throne to Maximus. Power-hungry, Commodus kills his father, assumes the crown, and orders the death of Maximus, who manages to escape before being caught, and goes into hiding as a slave and gladiator while seeking revenge.

03- The professional (note 8.5 on IMDb)

Mathilda is only 12 years old, but she already knows the dark side of life: her abusive father saves drugs for corrupt cops and her mother neglects her. Neighbor Léon likes to take care of plants, but he’s a hitman for gangster Tony. When her family is murdered by a rogue drug agent, Mathilda teams up with a reluctant Léon to learn the deadly trade and avenge the family’s death.

02- Saving Private Ryan (8.6 rating on IMDb)

Upon landing in Normandy, on June 6, 1944, Captain Miller receives the mission of commanding a group of the Second Battalion to rescue soldier James Ryan, the youngest of four brothers, three of whom died in combat. On orders from Chief George C. Marshall, they must search for the soldier and ensure he returns home alive.

01- A Dream of Freedom (note 9.2 on IMDb)

Andy Dufresne is sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the deaths of his wife and lover. However, only Andy knows that he did not commit the crimes. In prison, for nineteen years, he befriends Red, suffers the brutalities of prison life, adapts, helps the jailers, etc.