The countries that have the most expensive and cheapest gasoline – and where Brazil ranks

Admin 36 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Attendant fills bottle with gasoline

Credit, Marcello Casal jr/Agência Brasil

photo caption,

Brazil currently has the second most expensive gasoline among South American countries

Although oil is a commodity, that is, a raw material that is priced uniformly by international supply and demand, the final consumer price of gasoline — and other petroleum derivatives, such as diesel and LPG gas — varies immensely. around the world.

In the last week (June 7th to 13th) the price of a liter of gasoline for consumers went from US$ 0.02 (R$ 0.11) in Venezuela to US$ 3 (R$ 15.4) in Hong Kong , according to the Global Petrol Prices ranking, which surveys prices in 168 countries, weekly in most of them.

In addition to Venezuela, the countries where gasoline is cheaper are Libya (2nd), Iran (3rd), Syria, Algeria, Kuwait, Angola, Nigeria, Turkmenistan and Malaysia.

And the places where it is most expensive are Hong Kong (168th in order of cheapest to most expensive), Norway (167th), Denmark (166th), Finland, Iceland, Greece, Netherlands, Central African Republic, Monaco and Singapore.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

‘Giant dog’ refuses to leave store at closing time and police are called

On June 9, police in Bradenton, Florida, United States, received a call to detain a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved