The “Modern Rachel” Cut Will Update Your Hair Without Losing Length

The American series Friends was a hit in the 90s and 2000s, not only for the story of friendship between the six friends, but also for the beauty of the actors, who played the characters Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Ross (David Schwimmer), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).

One of the most talked about beauties and “copied” is certainly Rachel’s, who won over many with her fashionista way, as during the series she displayed incredible looks and sensational haircuts (trademark of the character). Millennials will remember the frenzy that Rachel’s haircut caused at the time, and it’s back in 2022.

Now known as “Modern Rachel”, the cut promises to be a darling of women with long and medium hair. The cut is the face of Rachel Green, as it provides volume, in addition to having many layers, giving movement to the wires. The cut is in demand all over the world, a Los Angeles hairstylist, adored by celebrities, told Glamor that the collarbone-length cut, ‘messy’ in layers and with long bangs is the “Rachel 2.0”.

On the social network TikTok, the cut gained traction among Gen Z, with more than 1.5 million views on the hashtag #rachelgreenhair.

Celebrities like Selena Gomez (who is a fan of the series) copied the character’s haircut in 2020.

For those who want to stick to the cut, ask your hairstylist to create layers along the entire length, starting from chin height. Or, if you already have layers, just use a round brush and dryer, or a hair dryer brush, shaping the locks away from the roots as you twist the brush. Another way to get volume is to twist the locks while heating with the dryer giving more volume to the hair.

