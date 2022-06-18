Thor 4 Director Indicates A Lot Of Romance In The Marvel Film

Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4), indicated a lot of romance in the new film.

The next big release of Marvel will be in the Thor franchise. The fourth film will see Natalie Portman return as Jane Foster, the titular hero’s ex-girlfriend. The filmmaker teased the Thor 3 sequel as a romantic comedy (via Screen Rant).

“It’s a romance, it’s a romantic comedy, it’s a romantic tragedy, it’s a drama. Good cover for a romantic book. I want you to feel that way,” said Waititi, Melodrama about rushing headlong into the romance, into the love aspect of it, and not shying away from it, which I may tend to do in my films as a cynical New Zealander who hates everything. ”, continued the director.

Waititi revealed that he wants to satisfy audiences with romance, and exploring new opportunities, not just opposing couple Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Mighty Thor.

“But I was like, ‘No, I’m going to commit to this. And I’m going to make sure that satisfies people, satisfies the audience with romance. And I’m not just talking about the romance that everyone is assuming I’m talking about!” commented Waititi.

More about Thor 4

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Tessa Thompson.

The new film in the franchise, moreover, could be one of Marvel’s shortest, after its supposed length was revealed.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) hits theaters on July 7, 2022.

