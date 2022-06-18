Thor and Jane Foster feature beautiful variant covers of Total Film magazine; Check out!

Through Twitter, the magazine Total Film released the variant covers of its next issue, which will be dedicated to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘.

One of them shows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) wielding the Rome Tormentas, alongside Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who now wields Mjolnir.

The subscriber-only cover highlights the helms of both heroes.

And during an interview for the wired, Hemsworth said that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ could be his last film Marvel.

“Well, the last movie of Marvel that I recorded was ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and it may be my last movie of the Marvel, I don’t know. It was a wild, fun and wacky experience, like all movies from Taika Waititi are. I played this character for ten, eleven years, and each time it was a new and exciting sensation. This time it felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn’t tried before. in the words of taikaI think this movie is a wacky, wild, space-set romantic comedy.”

Of course, the star may just be misleading fans about the character’s future.

Even so, his statement is in line with a recent interview with Waititi.

Questioned by fandango if the new film is the first of a new trilogy, the director has denied the information.

“I didn’t think of it as part of a new trilogy, because every time I make a movie, I think, ‘I’m never going to do this again…’ because they’re so difficult.”

He continued:

“I’ve done eight movies, and eight times, I’ve said, ‘I think it’s time for me to retire. I’ve already had a good career.’ But I feel like I’m going to be drawn back to everything that revolves around Hollywood, the money, the fame, the Oscars…”he joked.

So, are you looking forward to the new movie of the mythological hero?

Remembering that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ arrives in national cinemas on the day July 7th.

The film features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, being the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

As the film will include the participation of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (waititi) Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax (Dave Bautista), mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (voice of Bradley Cooper) and Groot (voice of Vin Diesel), there are several possibilities for this novel.

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.

