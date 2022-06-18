Thor: Love and Thunder | Director explains Chris Hemsworth’s nudity in the film

In a recent interview given to ComicBook.com, director Taika Waititi revealed the reason for putting a nude scene by Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The hilarious moment appeared briefly during one of the trailers for the new film, and quickly became a topic of debate on the internet.

“We all knew we wanted to do this from a very early age. That was in the first draft of the script actually and Chris was on board too. You know, I think you have a body like Chris, like, you know, even he understands. It would be fair, it would be a waste not to show it off. It would be a crime against humanity. So, you know, you have to provide for the masses.”

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.