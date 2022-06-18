Tom Cruise will celebrate his 60th birthday with parties on two continents

Tom Cruise will celebrate the six decades of his life that he will complete on July 3rd with a party – actually two – that Tom Cruise will celebrate. Arguably the biggest living star in Hollywood, the protagonist of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise first intends to celebrate his 60th birthday with a raucous that will be held at the very exclusive Soho Farmhouse club in the Costwolds, England.

In this case, the actor’s guest list includes the likes of Victoria and David Beckham and even Kate Middleton and Prince William. The two couples would have already confirmed their presence at the celebration.

Next, Cruise will have to gather his Hollywood friends at one of his addresses in the United States, which is still unknown, in a huge birthday party. As its biggest famous bffs are the equally starred Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith and John Travolta, just to name the most, the expectation is that all of them and a few more will participate in the event.

By the way, it appears that Hayley Atwell – the British actress who shared a scene with Katie Holmes’ ex-husband in the recently released “Mission: Impossible – Counting Right Part 1”, will also be in the sequel to the film which will hit theaters in 2024, was invited to both parties.

She and Cruise, who was also married to Nicole Kidman between 1990 and 2001, and to Mimi Rogers, between 1987 and 1990, would be rehearsing a courtship, which just didn’t get serious yet because, according to what they say, the beauty didn’t is very interested in converting to Scientology, his controversial religion. This would be, according to people close to him, a fundamental requirement for the megastar when it comes to finding new love.