UFC: Anitta’s friend, Maria Oliveira wins Glorinha de Paula | combat

In her first fight since becoming famous for “invading” Anitta’s party and becoming a friend of the singer, Maria Oliveira gave a show in the octagon with another Brazilian, Glorinha de Paula, on the preliminary card of UFC Kattar x Emmett, this Saturday in Austin. (USA). The strawweights staged a well-fought fight, with frank blows. In the end, the fighter from São João de Meriti-RJ won by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) from the judges.

– It was a lot of fun, I trained a lot for this moment. This was the fight I was waiting for, I went out a lot for it, to get punched all the time, and when I saw that the round was even, I took it down. That’s what you have to expect from me now, I’m living in Las Vegas and training at the UFC Performance Institute, from now on it’s just getting better – said Oliveira in an interview after the fight.

1 of 5 Maria Oliveira (right) punches Glorinha de Paula (left) at UFC — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Maria Oliveira (right) punches Glorinha de Paula (left) at UFC — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Oliveira was on Glorinha from the start, hitting jabs and hooks. The woman from Rio de Janeiro provoked her opponent a lot and called her into a fight. The Campinas woman, in turn, took a long time to find herself in the fight. She landed some good punches in the second half of the first round.

Glorinha kept the “crescendo” in the second round and started to connect more, taking advantage of Oliveira walking towards his strong right hand. Despite that, it was a left-handed punch for the Campinas woman, who still ended the round with a takedown.

2 of 5 Glorinha de Paula (left) lands a left hook that causes Maria Oliveira (right) to lose her mouthguard — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Glorinha de Paula (left) lands a left hook that makes Maria Oliveira (right) lose her mouthguard — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Maria Oliveira went up again in the third and final round, but Glorinha de Paula responded with good strikes. The fluminense hit more and knocked the campineira down with a single leg takedown. However, he did little on the ground and called his compatriot to exchange blows on his feet once again. Glorinha took advantage of the new chance and was connecting well, when the Meritian took her down again. In the final seconds, after taking more blows, Oliveira took down again and, even falling on the bottom, locked the Paulista’s arms to contain her blows.

Carcass repeats rotating elbow

Ricardo “Carcacinha” Ramos got his second knockout by rotating elbow in the UFC. Five years after beating Aiemann Zahabi in his second fight in the organization with this move, he used the same technique to knock out Danny Chavez on the preliminary card. If that time the knockout came only in the third round, this time it happened with just 1min12s of fight.

3 of 5 Ricardo Carcacinha lands the spinning elbow that knocked out Danny Chavez in the UFC — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Ricardo Carcacinha lands the spinning elbow that knocked out Danny Chavez in the UFC — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Carcacinha was already dominating the opponent in the short time of fight, with kicks and good crosses. The clear hit came with a jab feint and leg entry, which lowered American Chavez’s guard. Then came the right elbow turning towards the opponent’s temple, who fell out of himself. The referee ended the fight immediately, and when he woke up, Chavez didn’t understand anything.

– You train a blow a thousand times and eventually you will hit it, and today I did it. I’m very happy, because my master always tells me to try to finish the fight, and I did it – said Carcacinha in the post-fight interview.

Natalia Silva makes her UFC debut

Brazilian Natália Silva debuted in the UFC with a dominant performance against Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius at flyweight. The judges’ unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) did not do justice to how superior the former Jungle Fight champion was in the Octagon. The Minas Gerais native was thrilled with the announcement of her victory, after two years without fighting MMA.

– I am really happy. I’m here because nothing is impossible for my God, my God is powerful – said the Brazilian.

4 of 5 Natália Silva (left) lands a high kick on Jasmine Jasudavicius (right) in the last fight of the preliminary card — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Natália Silva (left) lands a high kick on Jasmine Jasudavicius (right) in the last fight of the preliminary card — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Silva showed his pressure early on, with a good high kick and a right hook that hurt the Canadian. Jasudavicius tried to take her to the ground, but the Brazilian didn’t fall and continued hitting her opponent with many kicks. The jab and straight also came in well, and the opponent’s only recourse was to grab.

The Minas Gerais native continued to punish Jasudavicius’ head with jabs and crosses in the second round. And when the Canadian went for the grappling fight once again, Silva surprised her with a beautiful takedown on the harai-goshi. In another entry by Jasudavicius, the Brazilian counter-punched, landed on top and almost knocked out with elbows to the head. But the Canadian didn’t give up, even after a series of well-aimed kicks to the head when the fight got back on her feet. A combination of crosses at the sound of the siren left Jasudavicius so disoriented that she almost sat in her opponent’s corner.

In the last round, Natália Silva just managed the victory, circling and avoiding being hit. The miner just hit enough to guarantee the round and defended the opponent’s takedown entries. She even landed an impressive pointer and a left hook when Jasmine attempted a flying punch.

UFC Kattar vs Emmett

June 18, 2022 in Austin (USA)

MAIN CARD

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

Welterweight: Tim Means vs Kevin Holland

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev

Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze

Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs Gregory Robocop

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley

PRELIMINARY CARD

Natália Silva defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Jeremiah Wells defeated Court McGee by KO at 1:34 of R1

Ricardo Carcacinha defeated Danny Chavez by knockout at 1min12s of R1

Maria Oliveira defeated Glorinha de Paula by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cody Stamann defeated Eddie Wineland by TKO at 59s of R1

Phil Hawes defeated Deron Winn by TKO at 4:25 of R2

Roman Dolidze defeated Kyle Daukaus by knockout at 1min13s of R1