UFC: Maria Oliveira gets excited for a duel with Glorinha de Paula: “May we break up in there” | combat

Maria Oliveira will face Glorinha de Paula, at UFC Kataar vs. Emmett, which will take place this Saturday, in Austin, in the United States, in a dispute at strawweight. Maria, who will make her second fight in the UFC, told Combat What are your expectations for the event?

– I’m fine, I worked my mind so that nothing was new to me, because you talk a lot with the fighters and you always have that debut nervousness, but it’s going to be really cool, it’s going to be something different. I have a thousand expectations. The ceremony, I said “oh my God, you have to fix my hair, don’t let me suffer too much weight loss, so I can wake up in the morning and get dressed, look beautiful, because there will be an audience”.

Maria, who has a record of 12 wins and five losses, spoke about her opponent’s fighting style and how she expects the confrontation to end.

– I don’t like to fight a Brazilian, but I see that it’s a style that matches mine, although in my head she won’t want to change. I already knew Glorinha, she is very good, a complete athlete. I think it was a good marriage, between two strikers, my wish is for us to break up in there, maybe we’ll get a bonus.

Maria had the help of former UFC champion, Jessica Bate-Estaca, during training for this Saturday’s duel and told about the changes in her preparation.

– It was a very intense training, a very intense camp, from the training itself, to outside the mat. Nowadays, I can assimilate that I have to be an athlete on and off the mat. I always dedicated myself, but I thought I dedicated myself, today I understand that I was only an athlete on the mat. I’m going to get there and I’m going to give it my all, but I know that regardless of the result, I’m not going to leave with that feeling that I could have trained more, I could have given more, I won’t have that feeling.

The fighter hit the internet by crashing into Anitta’s birthday party, which took place in Las Vegas in April. After drawing the attention of the birthday girl, Maria gained several followers and some fans.

– Being able to get attention in terms of number of followers, I got a lot, but because I have a fight scheduled and in camp, I can’t post much, I couldn’t be a blogger, I’m not a blogger, no matter how much I be posting a lot. Sponsorship likes me to post, talk, joke, zoe, so I got some sponsorships, I got some things, I got a lot of visibility, I still have a lot of visibility, but the sponsorship issue, for me, remains the same.

UFC Kattar x Emmett service

O Combat broadcasts UFC Kattar vs Emmett live and exclusively this Saturday from 16:50 (Brasilia time). O combat.com transmits the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights from the same time, as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.

UFC Kattar vs Emmett

June 18, 2022 in Austin (USA)

MAIN CARD (8 pm, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon

Welterweight: Tim Means vs Kevin Holland

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev

Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze

Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs Gregory Robocop

PRELIMINARY CARD (5 pm, Brasília time):

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley

Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva

Welterweight: Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells

Featherweight: Ricardo Carcacinha vs Danny Chavez

Strawweight: Maria Oliveira vs Glorinha de Paula

Bantamweight: Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamann

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus

