UK government confirms Julian Assange’s extradition to the US

posted on 06/17/2022 08:35 / updated on 06/17/2022 08:36



(credit: AFP)

London, United Kingdom- The British government announced this Friday (17/6) that it has signed the extradition decree for the founder of the WikiLeaks platform, Julian Assange, to the United States, where he is accused of having released confidential documents.

WikiLeaks and people close to Assange announced they would appeal the decision and lamented a “dark day for press freedom and British democracy”.

In April, the British court issued the formal order to hand over the WikiLeaks founder to Washington, after a court saga spanning several years, but it was up to Home Secretary Priti Patel to sign the decree, something she did this Friday.

“Under the 2003 law on extradition, the minister will sign an extradition order if there is no reason to prohibit it,” said an Interior Ministry spokesman.

According to the spokesperson, “British courts did not find it oppressive, unfair, or a procedural abuse to extradite Assange. Nor did they find extradition incompatible with his rights, including the right to a fair trial, and with freedom of expression and ( assured) that during his stay in the United States he will be treated appropriately, including with respect to his health”.

The United States wants to try him for espionage and could sentence him to up to 175 years in prison if found guilty of publishing on WikiLeaks as of 2010 about 700,000 secret military and diplomatic documents, mostly about Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange has been imprisoned since 2019 in Belmarsh Prison in London. He was detained by British police at the Ecuadorian embassy in London after then-President Lenín Moreno withdrew the protection that his predecessor Rafael Correa had granted him.

Violating the conditions of his UK parole, the WikiLeaks founder took refuge in the Ecuadorian legation in 2012 to avoid being extradited to Sweden on rape charges which were later dropped.

At the time, denying these accusations, he already claimed that everything was nothing more than a strategy to deliver him to the United States.

– “Start of a new battle” –

In January 2021, the British Justice ruled in his favor: Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected the extradition on the grounds that the Australian, with fragile physical and psychological health, was at risk of committing suicide in the American prison system.

In December 2021, however, Washington managed to get the London High Court to overturn that decision, guaranteeing that he would not be incarcerated in the maximum security ADX prison in Florence, Colorado, where members of the jihadist organization Al-Qaeda are being held.

It was also guaranteed that he would receive the necessary clinical and psychological care, including mentioning the possibility of allowing him to serve his sentence in his native Australia.

Press freedom organizations such as Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Amnesty International oppose this extradition because they fear Assange will be subjected to solitary confinement in prison, which would increase his risk of suicide.

Amnesty Secretary General Agnès Callamard said Assange’s extradition risks putting him “in great danger and would send a terrifying message to journalists around the world”.

Stella Assange, a lawyer and Assange’s wife, had asked the British government not to sign the extradition order to the United States.

“Any country that cares about freedom of expression should be ashamed to see that the interior minister has approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States, the country that conspired to assassinate him,” Stella said in a statement released on Friday. .

“Julian has not done anything wrong. He has not committed any crime, he is not a criminal. He is a journalist, an editor and is punished for having done his job,” said the lawyer, whom he married in March, and with whom he has two children. , conceived during Assange’s stay at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Stella Assange assured that this is not the end of the battle, but “the beginning of a new legal battle”.