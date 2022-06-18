US proposes law that would force Apple to use USB-C on iPhone

After the European Union passed a law that obliges all electronics manufacturers to implement the USB-C connector in their products from 2024 – and, as a consequence, forces Apple to abandon Lightning on the iPhone and in accessories -, it is now the United States that proposes a similar law with the aim of adopting a common connector.

Signed by US senators and sent to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, the proposal aims to standardize the cable for charging and data transfer and reduce environmental damage.

With new European Union law, Apple will be forced to announce 2024 iPhone with USB-C (Image: Victor Carvalho/Canaltech)

The letter cites the European Union and says the US needs to follow suit in developing “a comprehensive strategy to address unnecessary consumer costs, mitigate e-waste and restore sanity and certainty to the process of purchasing new electronics.”

Senators reiterate that proprietary chargers like Apple’s Lightning create unnecessary amounts of e-waste and financially hurt consumers when upgrading a device or purchasing multiple products from different manufacturers.

Interestingly, the law proposed by the senators does not cite USB-C as a universal connector and leaves room for the United States to develop its own standard for charging. However, if this happens, the standard adopted would most likely be USB-C.

It is uncertain whether the US proposal aims to maintain USB-C or whether the country can design an exclusive charger (Photo: Victor Carvalho/Canaltech)

Currently, Apple already tests iPhones and accessories with the USB-C connector. Rumors point out that the iPhone 14 line will be the last with Lightning and that in 2023 the company should implement USB-C on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

The following year, the entire iPhone 16 lineup should adopt the USB-C connector. Apple’s strategy is still to present a completely wireless iPhone, offering wireless charging and cloud data transfer. The release date of this model is still unknown.

Source: The Verge