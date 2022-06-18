Verstappen has cards in hand and Leclerc lives new drama in Canada – Formula 1 News

Verstappen liked his performance in the TL’s in Montreal (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

The Canadian GP free practice Friday only reflected the phase experienced by Max Verstappen in the season. Leader of the classification and favorite for the title, the Dutchman is also already a strong candidate for victory on Sunday. Not only because of Red Bull’s excellence at a track like the Gilles Villeneuve circuit, but because Ferrari already imposes a new drama on Charles Leclerc. Despite the 0s081 difference to Verstappen, the Monegasque is far from contention on the grid because of the engine change. So Max sets the pace in Montreal.

Still, the world champion’s RB18 felt pretty good in his hands. This time around, the rider didn’t struggle so much with the front-ends and can focus on race performance – which remains impressive. On a single lap, the performance remains solid as well. The biggest issue will be tire management. “It was a positive day, of course there are always things you can look at to try to find a better balance, but overall I had a good start to the weekend.”

+ Leclerc switches electronic engine control and loses at least 10 positions in Canada

The best time of 1min14s127 was done on a soft tire which, in Verstappen’s view, is the most difficult to provide a good lap, but, even so, it remains the pole favorite. However, it is the race that stands out. Red Bull has worked well on the medium tyres, while Ferrari has focused on the softs, but it’s the Taureans who lead the performance. “We had a competitive car, which is good. In the long run, it’s a nice start, but it’s hard to get the tires right around here, so we have a few things to work on.”

And yes, there is work, because Sergio Pérez has not been able to reproduce the same performance of the last few weeks. The Mexican found it more difficult than his teammate to find the ideal hit. “Unfortunately, there is not much to read in today’s sessions. To really work on the car, you need to have a good pace and then work from there, which I couldn’t do today”, explained ‘Checo’.

“We had a problem setting our pace on low fuel, but luckily we managed to figure it out. And the long stints were a little more representative, but we still had a problem. I hope that tomorrow we can solve everything”, he added.

The dilemma is only on account of time. The classification must be disputed on a wet track. However, not even the rain takes away the potential of Verstappen and Red Bull.

And the Ferrari?

Leclerc probably already knew of his misfortune at the Canadian GP amid the smoke at the end of lap 20 of the race in Azerbaijan. There it was clear that Ferrari had patched up its power unit – ripped apart at the behest of Mattia Binotto, an avowed supporter of performance over reliability. That’s at least 10 grid positions, and counting.

The quality of the Italian team since the beginning of the season has drained away from Spain, and since then, Leclerc has suffered. If there was hope of a title dispute, the discourse is now another one, of running without pressure, almost to see what happens. But it doesn’t. The Monegasque cannot repeat the boss’s defeatist speech that the goal of the season is to be competitive. Ferrari didn’t let go of 2021 to take care of this car in every detail to come with this little chat to ‘horse’ to sleep.

So, Leclerc has to go to this Saturday’s classification in Montreal to Leclerc: focus on pole. So that he starts at least 11th and seeks a recovery that minimizes damage again. Canada is lavish with surprises that can throw you to heads. The point is that coming from the back was not the best experience for Charles this year: in Emilia-Romagna, Leclerc was in third place and he was excited about the possibility of passing Sergio Pérez; he missed, crashed, managed to get back in the race, plummeted to ninth and saved a measly sixth place.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies all activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. On Saturday, FP3 is scheduled for 14:00 (Brasília, GMT-3), while the classification starts at 17:00.

