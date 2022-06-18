VIDEO: Will it be a ghost? Curious apparition strikes fear into truckers on the road

A curious apparition scared a couple of truck drivers traveling through Argentina this week. The drivers caught images of what, for them, would be the ghost of a woman “enjoying a ride” in the back of one of the vehicles.

They told Estacion FM radio that they were driving along a highway in Santa Fe, on Saturday morning (12), when everything happened.

One of the truck drivers said that he was driving quietly when he saw a woman standing on the side of the road and, about a hundred meters ahead, he stopped seeing her in the rearview mirror.

As he found the situation curious, he warned a professional colleague who was coming right behind him and asked him to check if the woman was there. When the second truck driver passed, however, he saw nothing unusual.

That’s when he approached the first truck and, with the headlights on, managed to catch and record the image that scared the group. According to the second truck driver, the woman was hanging, did not show her face and soon left the back of the vehicle completely disappearing. Look:

The duo’s fear was so great that instead of sleeping in the city as scheduled, they ended up traveling another hundred kilometers to spend the night elsewhere. And for you, is it a ghost or not?