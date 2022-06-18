WhatsApp with the days numbered for the owners of THESE cell phones

O Whatsapp will undergo an update that will make its operation unfeasible on various models of devices. Basically, it will no longer be compatible with phones with older operating systems, including those running iOS gives apple.
And the date for this to happen has already been announced: from the 24th of October. Several models of well-known brands, such as the iPhone 6S, Sony Xperia Neo L and Galaxy SII, will no longer receive support from the messenger.
Owners of these devices must update their devices or they will face problems when sending or receiving messages using WhatsApp. Check out the company’s press release about the end of whatsapp for old cell phones:
“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.”
But, after all, which cell phone models will no longer support WhatsApp from October?
The process of whatsapp update happens in order to guarantee the best functionality of the messenger. So, check out the list of cell phones that will stop running the application in a few months:
- apple: iPhone 6S; iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE
- Huawei: Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2
- Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite; Galaxy Xcover 2; Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2 and Galaxy S3 mini
- ZTE: ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987
- SONY: Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S
- LG: Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q
- Other brands: Alcatel One Touch Evo 7; Caterpillar Cat B15; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; UMi X2; Lenovo A820; Faea F1 and THL W8