WhatsApp with the days numbered for the owners of THESE cell phones

O Whatsapp will undergo an update that will make its operation unfeasible on various models of devices. Basically, it will no longer be compatible with phones with older operating systems, including those running iOS gives apple.

And the date for this to happen has already been announced: from the 24th of October. Several models of well-known brands, such as the iPhone 6S, Sony Xperia Neo L and Galaxy SII, will no longer receive support from the messenger.

Owners of these devices must update their devices or they will face problems when sending or receiving messages using WhatsApp. Check out the company’s press release about the end of whatsapp for old cell phones:

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.”

But, after all, which cell phone models will no longer support WhatsApp from October?

The process of whatsapp update happens in order to guarantee the best functionality of the messenger. So, check out the list of cell phones that will stop running the application in a few months: