where to watch, time and likely lineup

Flamengo faces Atlético-MG for the Brasileirão on Sunday (19), three days before the clash with rivals from Minas Gerais for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil, at Mineirão, on Wednesday (22).

The match is very important, as Flamengo needs to score points to improve its situation in the table, in addition to having the chance to take down coach Turco Mohamed, weakening the opponents of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, who would play without a head coach in the match. decisive of the knockout.

The game will be broadcast on Globo and Premiere, and you can also watch it on Globoplay. Just tune into one of the options at the departure time on Sunday (19), which will be at 16:00 (Brasília time).

With the absence of David Luiz in the defense, who was injured in the game against Cuiabá, Pablo and Rodrigo Caio should play the Flamengo defense duo. Rodrigo was spared against Cuiabá, and his starting position is still unclear, but the athlete is available for Dorival Jr. In attack, Bruno Henrique also left the field injured, and Lázaro or Vitinho could take the position in attack alongside Gabigol. See Flamengo’s probable lineup: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Pablo, Léo Pereira (Rodrigo Caio), Ayrton Lucas; Andreas Pereira, João Gomes, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro; Lázaro (Vitinho) and Gabigol.

Atlético-MG has the returns of Allan and Jair to midfield. The duo was suspended against Ceará and returns to face Mais Querido. In addition, Vargas, who returned from injury this week and entered during the match against the northeast, can also paint in the starting lineup. See the likely lineup of Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan, Alonso, Arana; Otávio, Jair, Rubens, Nacho; Hulk and Keno (Vargas).

The clashes between Flamengo and Atlético-MG in June and July

Rubro-Negro faces one of the direct rivals for all titles in Brazil and at the continental level, mainly in terms of investment. The national classic will be played consecutively by the Brasileirão and by the Copa do Brasil, two games in a row. Then the teams face each other again in July for the return game of the National Cup. See dates, times and locations:

Atlético-MG x Flamengo – Brasileirão – 06/19, at 16h (Mineirão)

Atlético-MG x Flamengo – Copa do Brasil – 06/22, at 21:30 (Mineirão)

Flamengo x Atlético-MG – Copa do Brasil – 07/13, at 21:30 (Maracanã)

