Windows 11: New Update Causes Wi-Fi Problems

This week, Microsoft acknowledged a new problem in its operating systems. The flaw, caused by the update released last Tuesday (14), affects the functioning of the “Mobile Hotspot” feature and interrupts the host device’s connection to the internet. So far, the company has not yet released a software fix.

To clarify, the Mobile Hotspot function allows users to share the internet used by a PC through a new access point, which can be configured to transmit signal via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The new problem, according to Microsoft, only affects the method of transmission via Wi-Fi — leaving, at least, an alternative to Internet users who depend on the tool.

Able to affect different versions of Microsoft’s platform, from Windows 7 to Windows 11, the problem can be circumvented simply by turning off said function. Alternatively, the most needy users can also restore the operating system to a pre-update state and wait for an official fix to be released.

New Windows 11 update 'breaks' Mobile Hotspot function.

KB5014697: What does the problematic update change in Windows 11?

Interestingly — and unsurprisingly — the update is just a security add-on and didn’t even have a detailed description by Microsoft. To make matters worse, the package has yet another flaw related to the functioning of the .NET Framework 3.5 feature.