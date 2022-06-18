With Covid, Abel is absent in Palmeiras’ re-presentation; Kuscevic returns from FIFA Data

Palmeiras performed again this Saturday morning, at the Football Academy, and started preparing for the classic against São Paulo, which is scheduled for this Monday, at 8 pm, at Morumbi, for the Brasileirão. The news of training were the absence of Abel Ferreira, with Covid-19, and the return of Kuscevic, who was in the Chilean national team.

GALLERY

> Check out the Palmeiras audiences at Allianz Parque in 2022

TABLE

> See classification and simulator of the Brasileirão-2022 by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!

The alviverde team beat Atlético-GO 4-2 last Thursday, at home, and opened a three-point advantage in the leadership of the national competition over the second-placed team, Corinthians.

Players who played for more than 45 minutes at Allianz Parque stayed inside the center of excellence and did regenerative work. On the field, defender Kuscevic was the main novelty. The Chilean returned after three weeks representing the national team and participated in the technical activity in the field with the other teammates. He should reinforce the squad on Monday.

Who will be the right embezzler against São Paulo is Abel Ferreira, who was absent in the activity. The technician showed flu-like symptoms, was tested for Covid-19 and had a positive result. He was promptly isolated and his recovery will be monitored by doctors from the Health and Performance Nucleus.

Commanded by Abel’s assistants, the squad played a team on a reduced field. Left-back Jorge did the warm-up integrated to the group and individualized activities separately in the sequence. It is worth remembering that he suffered a trauma to his right knee against Coritiba, in the last week, and his recovery is evaluated daily by the Health and Performance Nucleus.

Marcos Rocha and Raphael Veiga are still recovering from muscle problems and are still doubts for the duels with Tricolor. Mayke should be the substitute on the right side.

Despite the decrease in Covid-19 cases and the relaxation of restriction measures due to the pandemic, Verdão has not yet released the presence of journalists in training. Thus, the information is provided by the club’s press office.

The alviverde team returns to training this Sunday, at 11 am, at the Football Academy. Leader, Palmeiras boasts the longest unbeaten series in the Brazilian Championship (11 games, alongside Internacional), the best defense (seven goals conceded) and the best attack (23 goals scored). In the season, there are 18 unbeaten games for three competitions (Libertadores, Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil).