With embezzlement, Felipão needs to think about alternatives for Athletiba

Felipão will need to promote at least two changes in the starting lineup. Photo: Geraldo Bubniak/AGB

O athletic prepare to face the coritiba this Sunday (19), at Couto Pereira, for the 13th round of the Brazilian championship. The team has two confirmed casualties for the match: Hugo Moura and Abner Vinicius, both suspended.

The steering wheel received a direct red card after a fight with Ron, from Corinthians, last Wednesday. Already the side, took his third yellow card in the competition and meets automatic suspension.

For your vacancies, the technician Luiz Felipe Scolari need to think about alternatives. In midfield, the most quoted to take the title is Ericksince the player can maintain the defensive power of the sector. Leo Cittadini also appears as an option, if the idea is to improve the team’s technical quality with the ball, but in a later role.

On the side, the expectation is that the coach will choose Pedrinho to start the game. However, Nico’s improvisation in the sector is not ruled out. Furthermore, the tendency is for the midweek starting lineup to be maintained, with Marcelo Cirino gaining continuity in the attack alongside Pablo and Cuello.

Extensive list in the medical department

Hurricane still has an extensive list of players who are in the medical department. Thiago Heleno, Christian and Marlos are still recovering from injury and are not available for the classic. On the attack, canobbiowhich undergoes treatment in the ankle, and Vitinhowho felt lame again in the last match, will hardly be available to Felipão.

In a press conference, the coach commented that an evaluation of the athletes will be made due to the sequence of games that will come ahead. after the athletethe hurricane faces the Bahia for the first leg of Brazil’s Cup, next week, out of the house.