Withdrawal of Lucas Crispim from Fortaleza: party motivated punishment

The Sports THE PEOPLE found that Fortaleza’s decision to remove Lucas Crispim for an indefinite period from the activities of the professional team was motivated by a party that the athlete attended last Friday night, the 17th, the same day of the protest made by fans when the team arrived at the Airport Pinto Martins.

The party was scheduled to take place only on Sunday, the 19th, moments after the game against América-MG, for the Brasileirão, the date on which the left winger turns 28 years old, but was brought forward to Friday, the 17th. of the player was the trigger for the board, potentiated by the complicated context that the team lives in the season as lantern of Serie A.

In the demonstration of the fans on arrival in Fortaleza, Crispim was among the main targets. Still in the lobby, a song with the lyrics “Lucas Crispim, I’ll tell you, your party won’t happen” was sung repeatedly. Outside, the athlete was assaulted with a push in the back.

“Athletes, obviously, have the right to leisure. However, they should know that there are appropriate times and ways for this to happen. Professional players represent the Club, and the Institution needs to be respected, especially in the most difficult moments”, emphasized Fortaleza in an official note about the removal.

Highlight of the team in the historic year of 2021, Crispim was unable to repeat the good performances this year and lost the position of absolute holder of the team commanded by Vojvoda. In 47 games last season, the winger scored five times and provided 11 assists, while in 2022, with 30 games played, he contributed with only four goal passes – two in the Campeonato Cearense.

