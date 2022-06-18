Without Bruno Henrique, see the main options of Dorival in Flamengo; Vitinho takes the lead | Flamengo

POLL: WHO SHOULD BE BRUNO HENRIQUE’S SUBSTITUTE?

1 of 4 Dorival Júnior (Flamengo x Cuiabá) — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Dorival Júnior (Flamengo x Cuiabá) — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Before being able to count on its main reinforcement, Flamengo will decide its future in the season when playing in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-MG, and the round of 16 of the Libertadores, against Tolima.

Dorival has a few options, of varying characteristics, to replace Bruno Henrique. Judging by Friday’s training, the trend is that in the duel with Galo, this Sunday, at Mineirão, Vitinho will be the chosen one.

Who should be Bruno Henrique’s replacement at Flamengo?

Some of the main alternatives:

Vitinho: the attacking midfielder was Dorival’s choice when Bruno Henrique was injured against Cuiabá. Although he had a poor performance in the match, with many boos from the crowd, he is the favorite to, at least at the beginning, occupy the spot.

2 of 4 Vitinho (Flamengo x Cuiabá) — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Vitinho (Flamengo x Cuiabá) — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Lazarus: when Bruno Henrique burst into tears on the Maracanã lawn, Dorival sent Vitinho and Lázaro to warm up, and opted for the former. Lázaro is a strong candidate for his speed, ability to recover and to enter the area to finish.

Pedro: the absence of BH can create the chance that the striker has been waiting for to be a starter. Their characteristics, however, are different. Has more area presence and ability to make pivot plays, but is not fast. Even with Paulo Sousa, he was working hard to try to improve his composition. His possible presence demands an adjustment in the way Gabigol acts.

Marine: the striker, who still hasn’t managed to excite the crowd, usually performs better when he plays more on the right side, unlike Bruno Henrique. If it manages to adapt, it could become a more used piece by Dorival, but he still needs to regain his confidence.

Ayrton Lucas: in the list of less likely options is the left-back, who could be advanced to the winger with the entry of Filipe Luís on the side, for example. Ayrton’s main characteristic is his offensive strength and the ease of reaching the bottom line, but he rarely enters the area to finish.

Andreas Pereira: also in the list of the most unlikely alternatives, Andreas could be advanced to act as an attacking midfielder, a role in which he has not yet managed to perform well at Flamengo. It also weighs the fact that he is at the end of his loan contract and the club has not beaten the hammer on his future.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧