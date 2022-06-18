Writer highlights Carli’s importance in Botafogo’s victory: ‘It gives security and emotional tranquility’

Writer, professor and historian Luiz Antonio Simas highlighted Carli’s presence in Botafogo’s 1-0 victory over São Paulo this Thursday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, during a debate on the program “Redação SporTV”. The Argentine played his first game with coach Luís Castro in the Brazilian Championship.

– We can technically discuss whether Carli is this or that, but he gives security to those who play, he gives emotional tranquility. He is the oldest guy, he is very popular with the fans, you can see that he reassures the team. Against Avaí and Goiás this instability happened, when the setback comes, the team goes into paranoia. And yesterday there was this reference that gave tranquility – said Simas.

– The scheme with three defenders technically protects Carli for him to exercise this leadership without being exposed by age, anyway… – completed journalist Aydano Andre Motta, who also participated in the program presented by Marcelo Barrero.

Luiz Antonio Simas also drew attention to Botafogo’s change in style of play against São Paulo, seeking to close down and quickly go on the attack.

– Botafogo played the first games playing open. Against Palmeiras, in five minutes we realized it was almost a suicide. Yesterday he got into a tight game, so much so that when the first half ends at 0-0, the crowd applauds, because they saw what the game was like. The goal was the game that Botafogo did, because it was a corner for São Paulo and Botafogo gets ahead in 20 seconds, with São Paulo breathless – recalled Simas.