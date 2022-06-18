wrong or right? Discussions in the TB Community – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Another week coming to an end and some subjects generated good debates in the TB community. Is the fingerprint biometrics on the screen a mistake? Is it still possible to reach level 6 of Mercado Pago with ease? Is it safe to buy a smartphone on Mercado Livre? Check out in the following lines everything that happened in the Community between the 11th and 17th of June.

Is technology efficient? (Image: Vitor Padua/Tecnoblog)

In the smartphone market there are several models with different characteristics, especially when we talk about biometric sensors.

This was the problem pointed out by Douglas Amorim this week in the TB Community. Is the technology really efficient, or does positioning the sensor elsewhere on the device offer a better user experience?

“I have 2 devices, a Galaxy S21+ and a Galaxy A30S. Because the positioning of both is different – ​​the A30S is way down and the S21+ way up – I have had a very high error rate, sometimes I lock the phone for a few seconds because of so many mistakes. Even when I put the A30S aside, weeks without using it, using only the S21+ for weeks, I still make a lot of mistakes. It’s a millimeter question, but enough to not recognize it. I even re-registered the fingerprint, but the issue is really not remembering the exact position. I’ve been missing the fingerprint a lot on the power button or even on the back (I don’t like this one much, but it hit more). Do you find it difficult to have a high hit rate? Do you also make a lot of mistakes?”

In response, several members reported that the problem is not directly related to sensor placement, but about the quality.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 has the feature (Image: Handout/Xiaomi)

In some smartphones, biometric sensors are faster to identify the fingerprint than in other models. In day-to-day use this may not be noticed, as it is easier to get used to, however, if you use different devices on a daily basis, you may encounter problems, as stated by user Imhotep.

“It works, but it’s much slower on devices that don’t have ultrasound.

The S20 FE, for example, is a wagon, compared to the digital one on my old Moto G7 Power. But get used to it, which doesn’t mean it’s good. I prefer it even like that, on the screen, than a dedicated button.”

To learn more about the subject, and also to participate in the debates, access the topic on TB community. His comments are always welcome.

Below, check out other topics that rocked the week.

Other topics that resonated in the Community

Non-standard 0303 calls, the security of buying a cell phone at Mercado Livre and more. Access the topics below to better understand how the last week was at TB community.

In addition to the discussions proposed by the members, our team of authors produces articles, reports and reviews that also generate debates.

See below for the most successful discussions.

The 5 best discussions about Tecnoblog agendas

The most talked about topic of the week was the new tax reduction on video games. As of July 1, the rate charged on accessories and consoles manufactured abroad will be reduced, in addition to zeroing the IPI on consoles with built-in screens.

This is the fourth time that President Jair Bolsonaro has reduced taxes on video games since the beginning of his term. The most recent decree so far had been signed in August 2021.

Oi Play app on Samsung smart TV (Image: Lucas Braga / Tecnoblog)

In addition, the launch of a new IPTV plan also generated debates. Oi launched Oi Play TV, which includes live channels and streaming on demand and will be sold to anyone, regardless of whether or not they are a customer of Oi Fibra broadband. To know more details about available values ​​and channels, just access the article made by Lucas Braga.

Finally, the launch of the new PlayStation Plus was featured in the video games category. The arrival of the Essential, Extra and Deluxe plans took place last Monday (13) and all players who had paid service fees were automatically migrated to the simplest level, at no additional cost.

New PlayStation Plus plans (Image: Handout/Sony)

Tecnoblog has produced a guide that better explains the differences between the plans and to help you when finalizing your subscription. It is worth checking.

That’s all, folks! These were the most talked about topics of the week. Don’t forget to follow the technoblog and participate in discussions in the Community.