10 most important news of the week (13/06 to 17/06)

Good Morning! To keep up to date this early Saturday (18), the TecMundo separated everything that happened this week (June 13th to 17th). In addition to several news about technology and science, the world of entertainment and games were also very busy in the period.

On Monday (13), the new PS Plus debuted in Brazil; See below for plans and prices. On Wednesday (15), Microsoft officially stopped updating Internet Explorer, declaring the end of the browser. This Friday (17), Petrobras announced yet another increase in fuel prices.

This was just an appetizer of everything that rocked! Check out the highlights of the week below. To access each news in its entirety, simply click on the links below.

1. New PS Plus debuts in Brazil: see price and game catalog. The new PS Plus plans were launched this Monday (13) in Brazil; check prices, titles available in the catalog and subscription differences.

2. Mercado Livre announces same-day delivery to 100 cities. Mercado Livre revealed that it is doubling the number of cities served and that it will offer deliveries within 1 day to 2,100 cities.

3. Google Duplex is officially launched in Brazil. Google Duplex technology uses artificial intelligence to automate calls and is already in use in the country! Know more.

4. Piracy apps outperform Netflix and HBO Max on the Play Store. Even violating Google’s rules, the platforms appear among the Play Store’s recommendations and already have more than 5 million downloads.

5. After almost 30 years, Internet Explorer comes to an end today (15). From now on, all Microsoft updates for browsers will be done in Edge.

6. HIV: New experimental treatment can fight infection with a single injection. Researchers have created modified cells capable of fighting the HIV virus, which causes AIDS.

7. Tim anticipates the migration of 16.4 million customers from Oi Móvel. Tim decided to bring forward the migration of Oi Móvel’s customers who were responsible for dividing the company’s assets, from July 6th to June 15th.

8. Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be held on July 12th and 13th. Amazon Prime Day 22 has confirmed dates: between July 12th and 13th, consumers will be able to take advantage of promotions, flash deals and more.

9. The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 5 gets photos and premiere date; Look! Streaming Hulu also revealed that The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premiere will be dual; check out!

10. Meet the hikikomori, the Japanese who live without leaving their room. More than half a million people in Japan are living for years in seclusion in their homes, without any kind of external interaction.