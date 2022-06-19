“22 million”; ex-xodó de Nobre prepares his team transfer and should give Palmeiras a hefty sum

Even away from Palmeiras, Gabriel Jesus should yield good results to the Club that revealed him. The player is leaving Manchester City and going to Arsenal, with that, he should give Verdão a hefty sum. The value of the sale of Gabriel Jesus is around 58 million euros, at the current price, something around R$ 313 million.

But where does Palmeiras come into this? Well, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, the Barra Funda team is closely monitoring the negotiations to have their value guaranteed: “In a negotiation that revolves around 58 million euros. Detail that Gabriel Jesus is only a year away from the end of the contract and still Arsenal had to raise their offer a lot.”

The journalist continued saying that Palmeiras should keep 7% of the negotiation, a value considered well-regarded by the current board of Clube Alviverde: “The one who gets along with this story is Palmeiras, who are entitled to 5% of the value of a future sale , still tied by Paulo Nobre years ago, and Palmeiras still has 2% referring to the solidarity mechanism.”

Nicola stated that Palmeiras will receive about R$22 million for the sale of Gabriel Jesus: “We are talking about 7% of the value of R$313 million, that is, Verdão will pocket almost R$ from the sale of Gabriel Jesus. 22 million. Very interesting value for an athlete who left Verdão a long time ago.” – Gabriel transferred to Manchester City in 2017.