5 actresses who surprised with the characterization in movies

This week, the actress drew attention for her characterization as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’, a new Netflix production

Last Thursday, the 16th, Netflix released the first teaser for the movie “Blonde”, which portrays the life of Marilyn Monroe, and which arrives in the platform’s catalog on September 23. The film is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oateswhich was inspired by the life of Marilyn to write a novel that tackles the effects of fame, mixing fact and fiction.

In addition to the expectations surrounding the production, the public was also euphoric because of the actress’ characterization. Ana de Armaswhich has received a flurry of praise for its resemblance to one of the biggest Hollywood stars of the 20th century.

“It took me a year to prepare for this. […]From search and accent, everything you can imagine […] It was three months of non-stop filming,” Armas told Entertainment Weekly.

I can’t wait for it to be released. It’s a very special film.”

While “Blonde” doesn’t make it to the Netflix catalogue, we from the Aventuras na História website team decided to take advantage of the well-deserved praise given to the company. Ana de Armas and we separated 5 other actresses who were identical to their characters. Check out our list!

1. Yaya DaCosta as Whitney Houston in ‘Whitney’ (2015)

In 2015, the director Angela Bassett released the biopic ‘Whitney’, based on the singer’s turbulent relationship Whitney Houston with Bobby Brown. starring Yaya DaCostathe work explores a five-year period (1989–1994) in the artist’s life.

The production passes through different moments of the life of Houstonincluding his meteoric rise thanks to the film ‘The Bodyguard’ (1992) and its soundtrack.

Yaya DaCosta in film and Whitney on the cover of the 1987 album / Credit: Disclosure

As ABC News points out, the production received mixed to positive reviews, with the performance of DaCosta being praised by many. After all, it is not for less, since the characterization of the actress was spectacular.

2. Kristen Stewart as Lady Di in Spencer (2021)

Directed by Pablo Larrainthe film ‘Spencer’, from 2021, shows in a playful way the troubled last year of the marriage between Diana and Charlesespecially the last Christmas that the Princess of Wales spent with the British royal family.

Lady Di and Kristen Stewart/ Credit: Getty Images and Publicity

To bring one of the most talked about figures of the 20th century to life, Larrain chose the actress Kristen Stewart. In addition to the incredible characterization as Lady Di, Stewart She was also nominated for an Oscar in the category of ‘Best Actress’ and won the Satellite Award for ‘Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama’.

3. Julia Garner as Anna Delvey, in Making Anna (2022)

Julia Garner seems to be the new darling of directors. And it’s no wonder, after all, the American actress gave a show of acting as Ruth Langmore in ‘Ozark’, a Netflix exclusive series.

the performance of garner was so elated that she was asked to play Anna Sorokin — a Russian imposter who created the fictional identity of Anna Delveypretending to be a wealthy German heiress to apply various scams.

Julia Garner alongside Anna Sorokin / Credit: Netflix and YouTube / Sunday Spectacular

In addition to, once again, drawing attention because of her performance, the figuration work was also perfect to make her look like the scammer. Now, Julia was chosen to live Madonna in production that will be directed by the singer herself.

4. Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy, in ‘Jackie (2016)

After the murder of John Fitzgerald Kennedy on November 22, 1963, a figure was instrumental in perpetuating the legacy of the 35th US president. That person was his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy.

The film, directed by Larrain, shows the difficulties that the American First Lady faced during the four days that followed her husband’s murder. The feature is based around the interview that jackie granted the journalist Theodore H. Whitefrom Life magazine.

Jackie Kennedy and Natalie Portman/ Credit: Wikimedia Commons and disclosure

According to Vanity Fair, the performance of Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy was widely critically acclaimed. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 87%. On Metacritic, it has a weighted arithmetic average of 81 out of 100, with an indication of “universal acclaim”.

5. Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Iron Lady’ (2011)

Meryl Streep is one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actresses, recognized for her versatility in her roles and her adaptability in accents. With that, she was the perfect choice to play the British Prime Minister. Margaret Thatcher.

Meryl Streep and Margaret Thatcher/ Credit: Disclosure and Wikimedia Commons

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd‘The Iron Lady’ presents the romanticized biography of Margaret Thatcher focusing on the Falklands War in 1982, when England declared war on Argentina.

Despite the feature receiving mixed reviews, the work of Meryl was highly revered. Because of her portrayal as British Prime Minister, streep received the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2012. In addition to her 17th nomination, the occasion marked her third win for the award.