6 Lessons The Green Lantern Movie Has To Learn From Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick it is so far the highest grossing cinemas of the year. The aerial action, which brings back one of Tom Cruise’s most famous characters – and pop culture itself -, is the biggest box office of the year, with more than US$ 800 million (R$ 4.3 billion) worldwide. , beating the blockbuster marvete Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film is one of the rare exceptions in which the sequel is as good (or even better) than the first feature, from 1986. And, interestingly, it taught some lessons that Warner Bros. should have learned before producing the failed adaptation. Green Lanternfrom 2011.

As we know, the story that brought Green Lantern Hal Jordan in the shoes of Ryan Reynolds failed to convey exactly why the character is one of the most beloved of comic book fans. With a lazy plot, the script tried to include a lot of things that were not well resolved and ended up getting lost in strange sequences, which in the comics actually work, but which on the big screen should have been better thought out – such as the fact that the hero leaves a diner in the middle of the night, go to the center of the universe and go back to sleep at home as if you were hanging out in the neighborhood. In addition, the action scenes and aerial combat left a lot to be desired.

Life as a test pilot is an important part of character building. The journey of the impulsive and temperamental Hal Jordan is about learning how to face your fears and overcome the difficulty of relating to other people. The disciplined environments of the Air Forces and the intergalactic police corps of the Green Lanterns are very rich and interesting for the evolution of the hero.

Hal Jordan has always been linked to aerial combat and his life as a test pilot, just like Maverick (Image: Reproduction/DC Comics)

And curiously, Top Gun: Maverick brings everything that was missing in the Green Lantern movie. Below, we’ve listed six things DC Films needs to learn when they want to really bring the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) back to cinema.

Talented, impulsive and lonely

Green Lantern Hal Jordan, like Maverick, struggles with discipline and authority (Image: Reproduction/DC Comics)

Everyone who knows Hal Jordan knows that one of his main traits is being as impulsive as he is skillful. In many situations this makes him the most courageous and audacious Green Lantern in the Corps — there are several stories in which he discovers things that no one else knew, precisely because he never had the ability or bravery enough to do so.

However, this behavior sometimes ends up leading him to make some dubious decisions, which ends up pushing the people he loves away; and many, many times, causes his expulsion from the Green Lantern Corps.

Maverick also acts in a similar way in the film, and one of the main similarities with Hal Jordan appears at the beginning of the film, in which he defies the limits by trying to beat the mark of driving more than 10 times the speed of sound – the famous Mach 10.

real aerial maneuvers

Top Gun: Maverick has an impressive sequence with F-18 fighter jets (Image: Reproduction/Paramount Pictures)

One of the most impressive aspects of Top Gun: Maverick are the aerial maneuvers, which, although the actors did not perform the stunts, almost everything there was recorded without the use of special effects. The result was so believable that seeing them in the air gives the impression that reality is not so different from that – and the real pilots themselves have said this when watching the Tom Cruise feature.

The 2011 movie Green Lantern even flirts with some sort of aerial action, but it happens very quickly. And compared to the scenes of Top Gun: Maverick, the ones starring Ryan Reynolds looks like something from an amusement park. In other words: if Hal Jordan returns to the big screen, it would be very important for DC Films to think of something similar to the Tom Cruise film for the sequels on air.

Handpicked top cast

Tom Cruise is chuckling to himself, because Top Gun: Maverick grossed over $800 million at the worldwide box office (Image: Reproduction/Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise took great care in choosing the actors who would be his co-workers in Top Gun: Maverick. Miles Teller is one of the best of his new generation, and he was perfect in the role of the son of “Goose”, Maverick’s ex-partner, who died in the first film in 1986; Glen Powell was the perfect foil for Teller’s character, as his rival at the academy; Monica Barbaro brought the female presence that wasn’t in the original feature and Jennifer Connelly made even the nostalgic forget about Kelly McGillis’ Charlie.

Green Lantern even had top actors, such as Blake Lively, Peters Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Tim Robbins and Angela Basset, in addition to Ryan Reynolds himself. But there was a lack of chemistry between many of the cast — perhaps because of the script, which didn’t help much either. Choosing people to hand, who can interact with as much energy as in Top Gun: Maverickis essential for a Hal Jordan movie.

Conflicts and personal overcoming

Like Maverick, Hal Jordan has to deal with his limitations and fears (Image: Reproduction/DC Comics)

One of the most interesting aspects of Hal Jordan lies in the fact that he has to deal with his own feelings much more than with his enemies, in order to defeat them. Overcoming the loneliness and death of his own father is part of his journey. Jordan shows he’s not fearless; on the contrary, he is afraid like everyone else. But facing is what makes it special.

In Top Gun: Maverick we also see Tom Cruise’s protagonist having to overcome things from the past that haunt him to the present day. And that also involves being more fallible in your love relationships, as well as more understanding of the new generation of pilots. Although Green Lantern touched on those subjects, it was all very shallow in Ryan Reynolds’ film.

Rivalries that turn to respect

The competition between the characters of Miles Teller and Glen Powell is one of the highlights of Top Gun: Maverick (Image: Reproduction/Paramount Pictures)

One of the coolest things about top gun, whether in the old or the new, is to see that two extremely competitive and talented people, even if they are rivals, may not become the best of friends, but they can nurture a lot of respect for each other. This happened in the past between Maverick and Iceman (played by Val Kilmer), and in the new, it happens between Rooster (Miles Teller) and Hangman (Glen Powell).

In Hal Jordan’s plots, he also has rival pilots in the United States Air Force; and in the Green Lantern Corps itself he has several disaffections, mainly because of what he did when he was the villain Parallax. Having something along the lines of “rivalry turns to respect” is something Green Lantern fans are hoping for in an upcoming adaptation.

Legacy

Top Gun: Maverick talks about something very common in the plots of the Green Lanterns: the legacy (Image: Reproduction / DC Comics)

The most exciting side of Top Gun: Maverick it’s in the relationship that Tom Cruise’s protagonist has with Miles Teller’s Rooster. He is the son of a friend who died in combat in the first film, something Maverick feels guilty about and drives him away from Rooster. But over time, and with the advice of his “old school” friend, Val Kilmer’s Iceman, Maverick comes to understand that it’s not about him anymore; but about the legacy, the new generation.

The Green Lantern Corps works very hard towards the legacy, which is in the very DNA of DC Comics. As well as the Emerald Gladiores, the publisher has several Flash, the Batfamilies, the followers of Superman, among others, who also worry about training and leaving the classic message of their ideals for the next generations.

Green Lantern even touches on the subject, but makes it very complicated, wanting to explain decades of mythology in a film of less than two hours. The ideal would have been to really focus on the construction of Hal Jordan and introduce the idea of ​​the legacy, which could then be developed in more movies and TV series – something that should happen right with the new series of the emerald gladiators on HBO Max.