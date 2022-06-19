8 Peaky Blinders-Like Shows You’ll Enjoy Watching

Missing Peaky Blinders already? So, meet 8 series similar to the production of the Shelby family!
Since 2013, Peaky Blinders was gradually conquering its space in the entertainment world. Created by Steven Knightthe journey of the cold and calculating Thomas Shelby (Cillian Muphy) delighted a crowd of fans who fell in love with the gangster story, securing a prominent position for the series because of its quality and consistency over the years.
Therefore, it is not by chance that the arrival of sixth and final season in Peaky Blinders left a void in the hearts of its enthusiasts. But, despite the bitter taste of goodbye, all is not lost: there are several productions scattered around that are very similar to the series from BBC.
With that in mind, we’ve put together this list 8 series that are similar to Peaky Blinders. That way, you can at least try to overcome the longing for Thomas Shelby!
Taboo (2017)
taboo is a full plate for those who love Peaky Blinders. In addition to having been conceived by the same creator of the Shelby family, the plot is carried out by Tom Hardywho lives the charismatic and intriguing Alfie Solomons in BBC production.
launched in 2017the first and only season of tabooso far, tells the story of the adventurer James Keziah Delaneya character played by Hardy, who, after spending a few years secretly living in Africareturns to the England seeking revenge for the death of his father.
In the midst of it all, James must also rebuild his fortune and protect his family’s business in an increasingly corrupt, degrading society fraught with troubling political conflicts.
where to watch: Netflix.
Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014)
If you love Peaky Blindersanother series that can hook your attention is Sons of Anarchy. starring Charlie Hunnamthe production follows the unconventional routine of a biker gangwith a greater focus on Jax Tellera man who tries to balance his family life with his club duties.
Although it’s not a period series, it’s still Sons of Anarchy has an atmosphere quite similar to the plot carried out by Thomas Shelby. In addition, it is one of the most renowned productions of modern televisionespecially the way the narrative is conducted over the seven seasons.
where to watch: Star+.
Soprano Family (1999-2007)
Speaking of protagonists who are known as antiheroesit is impossible not to mention the grandeur and relevance of Soprano family. Created by David Chasethe series, which is one of the most prestigious in the HBOfollows the life of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a mafia boss who, in addition to dealing with his dangerous business commitments, also needs to find time to take care of his family and his mental health, which worsens with each passing day.
Soprano family maintains its prominent position in the television industry for having influenced a wave of other award-winning series such as breaking bad and Mad Men, as it brought Tony, a controversial and psychologically layered figure, to the center of the debate. Tony Soprano walked so characters like Thomas Shelby could shine too!
where to watch: HBO Max.
Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)
This one is for those who don’t give up a good horror story: Penny Dreadful. With creation of John Loganthe production takes place in the victorian london and has famous characters from literature such as Dorian GrayO Dr. Victor Frankenstein and classic figures from the novel Dracula.
The plot follows Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), a woman who is trying to find a dangerous serial killer and who soon discovers that he may not be a human. Penny Dreadful is a great choice for fans of Thomas Shelby who like the subtle supernatural elements that have already transited through Peaky Blinders.
where to watch: The series is not available on Brazilian streams at the moment.
Ozark (2017-2022)
Like this Peaky Blinders, ozark also came to an end in 2022, leaving its mark as one of the best productions in Netflix. Set in modern times, the series follows the life of financial advisor Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) who, after getting involved in a money laundering scheme that goes wrong, needs to move, along with his family, to the community of Ozark, in Missouri.
There, Byrde will try to make amends with dangerous criminals and even with a drug cartel in order to survive and ensure the safety of his wife and two children.
where to watch: Netflix.
Gangs of London (2020)
Starred by Joe ColeO John Shelby in Peaky Blinders, Gangs of London could very well be a modern take on the Shelby family series. This is because the plot follows Sean Wallacethe heir to the head of one of the biggest criminal organizations in London.
But when your father is murderedthe young man will need to take care of the family business while dealing with a war between other gangs and his own thirst for revenge.
Created by Gareth Evans, Gangs of London can be the great choice to fill the void left by Peaky Blinders in your life.
where to watch: Globoplay and Amazon Prime Video.
Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014)
boardwalk empire is a series created by Terence Winter and is set during the 1990s. 1920. In the plot, Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi), the treasurer of Atlantic City, maintains a close relationship with corrupt politicians and mobsters in the region. But all this could be over in the blink of an eye, as he gets on the radar of Federal Government investigations.
The synopsis alone gives you a slight idea of the similarities with Peaky Blindersis not? boardwalk empire is a good option for those who are looking for a series with similar airs to the story of Thomas Shelby!
where to watch: HBO Max.
Animal Kingdom (2016)
Another series that also has a cast name from Peaky Blinders and can be a great “replacement” for the production of the Shelby family is animal kingdom. The drama tells the story of Joshua “J” Codycharacter played by the actor Finn ColeO Michael in Peaky Blinders.
In the plot, the young man moves to the south of California (USA) to live with her relatives after her mother dies of a heroin overdose. There, he discovers that his family members are involved in criminal activities, which soon start to influence his life in an irresponsible and dangerous way.
where to watch: HBO Max, Globoplay and Amazon Prime Video.