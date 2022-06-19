“A lot of money for little football!”

Flamengo signed forward Everton Cebolinha from Benfica. The deal, which should be officially announced soon, was worth 14 million euros, excluding bonuses. The athlete must sign for five years with the Most Beloved.

Throughout this Saturday (18), the media commented on the hiring. Former player Neto, now a commentator for Band and Band Sports, gave his view on the arrival of the former Grêmio player to Flamengo. for Neto, it won’t be worth it.

“It’s a lot of money for a little ball, I’m sorry. In two years in Portugal, I never heard of it. He stayed in the reserve, he wasn’t a starter….16 million euros? I’ve never heard of Everton Cebolinha at Benfica. Sorry, two years.” Watch.

Despite Neto not having seen it, Cebolinha has important numbers at Benfica. In 93 games, he scored 15 goals and provided 18 assists. Cebolinha had an average of 62 minutes per game, that is, in general he was a starter in the red team from Lisbon.

With the absence of Bruno Henrique, with a multi-ligament injury in his right knee, Everton Cebolinha arrives to form an attacking duo with Gabigol. Strong in speed and short dribbling, the 26-year-old has everything to shine at Flamengo.

Cebolinha should debut against Juventude at Maracanã

Despite signing a contract this Saturday, Everton Cebolinha will only be able to play for Flamengo after July 18, when the mid-year window opens. With this, the first Flamengo game in which the new reinforcement will be available will be Flamengo x Juventude, at Maracanã, on July 20.

