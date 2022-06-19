Absurd! Botafogo is attacked with a penalty against non-existent and double sending off at the beginning against Internacional; Look

Botafogo suffered this Sunday, at the beginning of the game against Internacional, certainly one of the biggest robberies in its history. Referee Savio Pereira Sampaio scored a non-existent penalty by Philipe Sampaio, after reviewing the bid in VAR, and also sent off the alvinegro defender (see the video at the end of the text).

The move happened just three minutes into the first half: Alan Patrick received it at speed, kicked and the ball hit Philipe Sampaio’s chest. The referee gave nothing, but the VAR, commanded by Rafael Traci, inexplicably called for review. And the referee, absurdly, signaled a penalty, converted by Edenilson.

– Philipe Sampaio has his arm even in an expected position, the ball hits his belly then slips into his arm, but he has no blocking action. When the ball hits the body and the arm is very open, in a blocking action, it is a penalty, but that was not the case. Philipe is in a position of expectation, it was not a penalty – explained Paulo Cesar Oliveira, at “Central do Apito”, at Premiere.

To make matters worse, coach Luís Castro was sent off right after the goal, due to a complaint, since the entire bench complained vehemently – and with good reason – about the refereeing. Both the coach and Philipe Sampaio are out of the classic against Fluminense, next Sunday, at Estádio Nilton Santos.

Second goal was also irregular

Shortly after Edenilson’s penalty, Internacional scored 2-0, also in an irregular goal. The move came after an erroneously scored goal kick, when Botafogo should have been given a corner (see below).

Yes, he gave Inter a goal kick. Yes, Inter started playing from that goal kick and scored the second goal. If this isn’t armed, I don’t know anything anymore. pic.twitter.com/lyRm2yiLyG — Tatica Alvinegra (@TaticaAlvinegra) June 19, 2022

*Updated at 18:49