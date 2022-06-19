Actor posts photo and indicates the return of the Kingpin in new series from Marvel

The Daredevil Netflix series was so successful and fans loved the cast chosen to play the beloved characters so much that Marvel Studios is bringing them back.

Both the characters and their interpreters in the series are returning to the MCU, this time in a fully canonical way. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin have already appeared in recent productions by Marvel Studios.

And in the case of the Kingpin, although it looked like he had already died in Archer hawksoon in its debut, its return is practically certain in the series of the Eco, that is already in the process of recordings at this moment.

And to add even more fuel to the fire, actor Vincent D’Onofrio shared a photo at the gym amid rumors of his return in the new series. Next to the mirrored selfie, D’Onofrio pointed out his age saying: “63, but who’s counting?”:

As said, the King of Crime’s participation in the Echo series is still a rumor, but the return of Daredevil is already certain, which indicates the presence of his great villain.

In addition, the Kingpin is a very important character in the Echo plot, as we saw in Archer hawktherefore, with his finale in the Hawkeye series, it is very likely that he will return after Echo.

