(photo: Reproduction / Internet)

Stephanie Edwards, Jerrika Hinton’s character, left Grey’s Anatomy in 2017 because the actress disliked Ellen Pompeo. The protagonist didn’t like that her colleague started taking backstage photos without her permission.

The revelation was made in the book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy. Jerrika Hinton stayed for five years in the medical drama, but had an unexpected exit, basically watching Stephanie disappear from the story.

‘Jerrika was always laughing, but maybe she was naive. She wasn’t around very much, so she didn’t understand Ellen Pompeo’s power. If she had said, ‘Can I take these pictures?’ maybe Ellen would have said, ‘Okay.’ But by doing and not asking, you’re setting yourself up for disaster,” said Norman Leavitt, who was head of makeup for the series until 2018.

After the situation, which displeased the actress of Meredith, Jerrika Hinton ‘was asked to leave Grey’s Anatomy’.

Those involved in the case declined to comment on the revelation made by the book. In 2017, when she left the medical drama, Stephanie Edwards’ interpreter had only said that it was ‘a decision of her own’.

Jerrika Hinton as Stephanie Edwards (Photo: Playback / Internet)

More about Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama series that began in 2005 on ABC, US channel.

The fictional series focuses on the lives of interns, residents, and surgical assistants as they grow into experienced physicians while balancing personal and professional relationships.

Grey’s Anatomy is currently in its 19th season.

The seasons of Grey’s Anatomy can be seen on Star+, Globoplay, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Sony channel, also through UOL Play.

This post Actress Who Annoyed Ellen Pompeo Was Fired from Grey’s Anatomy was first published on Observatório do Cinema.