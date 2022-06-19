Aeroflot flight attendants will have to control the use of toilet paper

Photo: Aeroflot





In a move that could vaguely recall the days of the Soviet Union, when one or another product was always in short supply, the Russian national airline Aeroflot instructed its flight attendants to keep an eye on toilet paper, napkins and paper towels on board, so according to the news portal Baza, distributed via Telegram.

Of course, the situation in Russia today is different from the bloc that ended thirty years ago, but there are still new supply rules, often linked to the sanctions imposed on the country after the invasion of Ukraine.

In the case of toilet paper, the reason was not immediately clarified, but crews were told to only refill if the material is really out of stock and that spare rolls should never be stored in accessible areas. Finally, all unused material must be counted, sealed and handed over to ground personnel, the airline said in a letter to cabin crew.

The measure was introduced as a test only on flights between Moscow and Antalya and Istanbul (Turkey), but could be extended permanently, according to Aeroflot.

In the days of the Soviet Union and also in the first years after its disappearance, there was always a shortage of a special type of product, especially in the more rural regions, it could happen that there was no toilet paper to buy in stores.



