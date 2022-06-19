After Internet Explorer ‘death’, browser is buried with tombstone

Internet Explorer, the famous web browser native to the Windows operating system, stopped receiving technical support for Windows 10 last Thursday (15) – which can be considered the “end” of the application after almost 27 years of activity. However, South Korean software engineer Jung Ki-young went viral after holding a funeral and ordering a tombstone to say goodbye to the browser.

The navigator’s “burial” ceremony took place at his brother’s coffee shop in Gyeongju, South Korea. The tombstone, which cost 430,000 won (about R$1,700, at today’s price), has the letter “E”, a browser icon, as well as the epitaph, in English: “he was a good tool for download other browsers”.

Microsoft added Internet Explorer to the “27 club” to support Edge, its Chrome-based browser, which became official starting with Windows 10.

A love-hate relationship

For Jung, making the farewell official is a way of demonstrating his convoluted relationship with the browser, which, in most cases, was much more work to load pages and open online applications.

In his work as a developer, it was common for many customers to ask for compatibility with the late browser, as it was the default application for many government bodies and financial institutions in South Korea.

“It was a lot of work, but I would call it a love-hate relationship, as Internet Explorer dominated for an era,” Reuters tells Reuters.

Launched in 1995, Internet Explorer has long been synonymous with web browsing, as it was an integral part of Windows systems — and, for many who used computers only for basic tasks, it was the only known tool. Its use, however, was superseded by Google’s browser, Chrome, around the 2000s and, little by little, became synonymous with inefficiency.

Jung, who just wanted to get some laughs out of the navigator’s retirement, was surprised by the scope of the tombstone he had ordered.

“That’s another reason to thank Internet Explorer, now it allowed me to make a joke that went around the world,” he says. “I’m sorry he’s gone, but I won’t miss it. So his retirement, for me, was a good death.”