Alonso says he will attack Verstappen in the first corner in Canada

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso took second place in qualifying for the Canadian GP. The result was the driver’s best ranking since 2012, when he took pole at the German GP.

In an interview given after qualifying, the pilot celebrated the performance. “It’s been an amazing weekend. Thank you for the rainy condition today.”

Alonso also celebrated the car’s performance. “I felt comfortable the whole time, and the fans gave me that extra push. I plan to attack Max right at the first turn,” he said.

As a result, the web went wild. At 40, the Spaniard is the oldest among his peers. See some reactions:

Under intense rain, Alonso also made the best mark of the day in the third free practice this Saturday (18), 1min33s836. The consecration of the Spaniard was cause for celebration among those who watched the competition in person and those who commented on social media.

Max Verstappen set the best time in the Formula 1 qualifying practice and secured pole position for the Canadian GP, ​​which takes place on Sunday (19): 1min21s620.

Q1 – Leclerc’s only training session

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in Q1. Kevin Magnussen, from Haas, surprised when he left the last position and took the lead, with the best time of the lap. He finished Q1 in third position.

At the start, Nicholas Latif and Esteban Ocon went straight through the first corner. The track was still wet from the rain that had washed over Montreal all day. However, during the race, the track conditions improved.

Pierre Gasly and Sebastian Vettel, from the AlphaTauri and Aston Martin teams, respectively, set the second and third fastest times in the last free practice session. The two, however, did not qualify in Q1.

Despite moving to Q2, Charles Leclerc dropped out of qualifying training. Ferrari decided on Saturday (18) that it would make a change to the engine of the Monegasque driver’s car. Due to this, he starts in last position tomorrow, regardless of the result of qualifying.

“I was happy with the result because I know that, with the good engine, it will be easy to overtake”, he says.

Q2 – Perez hits

Alexander Albon (Williams) crashed past the braking point during Q2. The yellow flag appeared. The same happened to Sérgio Perez (Red Bull), who went straight through the corner on the third lap. Perez’s hit, however, was a little stronger than Albon’s, causing the red flag to come into play to stop the race.

The Red Bull driver abandoned qualifying training and will start in 13th. The Mexican driver’s car had to be retrieved from the track. In the last two races, the Mexican started in front of Max Verstappen and has achieved good results.

After the accident, all drivers returned to Q2 with intermediate tyres. The track started to dry out, and the laps got faster as the time passed – with times reducing drastically.

Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Alexander Albon were eliminated from Q2. Max Verstappen kept the lead with 1min23s746. Lewis Hamilton was among the last until the last lap, but managed to recover and ended Q2 in fifth position.

Q3 – Verstappen confirms favoritism

Max Verstappen led all Q3 and confirmed the favoritism. With the dry track, the race was more stable, and the time indices decreased considerably. Verstappen’s mark, however, was lower than the one reached during the second free practice, on Friday (17): 1min14s127.

Check out the Canadian GP starting grid

1st Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2nd Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

3rd Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

4th Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

5th Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

6th Mick Schumacher (Haas)

7th Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

8th Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

9th George Russell (Mercedes)

10th Guanyu Zhou (Alpha Romeo)

11th Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

12th Alexander Albon (Williams)

13th Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

14th Lando Norris (McLaren)

15th Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)

16th Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

17th Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

18th Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

19th Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

20th Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)