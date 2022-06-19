Amazfit T-Rex 2, hard watch in the fall, is homologated by Anatel – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE Anatel gave the green light for another wearable from Huami in Brazil. THE National Telecommunications Agency approved the Amazfit T-Rex 2, a smartwatch for those who practice extreme sports or just want a more resistant wearable. With the approval, the device can now be officially sold in Brazil.

With a resistant body, Amazfit T-Rex 2 is approved by Anatel in Brazil (Image: Disclosure/Huami)

The agency certified a Huami device model A2170 at the request of E3Tech. According to the product manual that appears among the files attached to Anatel and accessed by technoblogit is the Amazfit T-Rex 2. The technical compliance certificate also mentions a single manufacturing unit, located in China.

The manual gives other details about the device. This is the case with the side buttons used to navigate between the watch’s options. The device still has a 550 mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, 10 ATM water resistance, is compatible with Android 7.0 and iOS 12 or higher and connects with cell phones through the Zepp App.

Amazfit T-Rex 2 homologation certificate (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

Amazfit T-Rex 2 is tough and has a battery that lasts for days

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a watch aimed at those who want more resistance. Part of this durability is highlighted in its own sporty design, which features a thicker casing to absorb impacts and avoid accidents. According to the manufacturer’s website, the device’s body is surrounded by a polymer alloy.

“The watch has passed 15 military-grade tests to prove it can be there with you in the heat of the moment on your trails through wet forests, mountains or freezing temperatures,” they announced.

The device has a circular housing with a 1.39-inch screen. At the time of purchase, the consumer can choose from three color options: khaki, black, black with golden details and military green. According to the manufacturer, the device is MIL-STD 810G certified.

Photos of the Amazfit T-Rex 2 in Anatel’s records (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

Another advantage is the battery, which promises to last 24 days with “typical use”. The device also monitors more than 150 exercises and the fitness of users, such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and more. Users still have other features such as mobile notifications, GPS and more.

The watch is on sale abroad for US$ 229 (about R$ 1,120 in direct conversion). But, despite the approval, there is still no forecast date and price for the launch of the Amazfit T-Rex 2 in Brazil.

Collaborated: Everton Favretto