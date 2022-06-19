Amber Heard is the most beautiful woman in the world

A plastic surgery specialist analyzed the beauty of several celebrities and the actress is 91.85 percent perfect.

He has the most perfect face in the world.

Who says it is science. According to the analysis of a facial mapping technique, the face of actress Amber Heard was considered the most beautiful in the world. — even after the controversial trial with Johnny Depp, where several photographs emerged that did not favor her.

A specialist at the Center for Advanced Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London, Julian de Silva, applied an ancient technique to discover the woman with the most perfect face in the world according to the “Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi”, a concept with origins in Greek antiquity used to define facial perfection. The average phi is 1.618, so the closer someone is to that number, the closer they are to perfection.

The expert analyzed the 12 key points of the face, such as the eyes, nose, lips, chin, forehead, eyebrow and face shape to determine the most scientifically beautiful people. The American actress won the highest percentage, 91.85 percent, with the best chin and nose.

This facial mapping technique put Kim Kardashian in second place with 91.39 percent. The socialite has the most perfect eyebrows, while Kate Moss took third place with 91.06 percent.

Scarlett Johansson has the most scientifically perfect eyes and model Emily Ratajkowski stands out for her lips. When it comes to male celebrities, actor Robert Pattinson leads Golden Radio with 92.15 percent.