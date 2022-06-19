American company offers BRL 10,200 to anyone who spends 30 days with 100 cockroaches at home

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

An unusual situation has reverberated among internet users. A US pest control company is offering $2,000 (BRL 10.2 thousandat the current price) for residents willing to participate in an experiment consisting of spend 30 days with 100 cockroaches at home.

According to the UOL portal, in all, they are looking for five to seven American owners willing to face the mission.

Although the offer is only valid for property owners in the United States or tenants who prove the owner’s authorization, the proposal has awakened the imagination of internet users about living with pests for so long. After all, would you be willing to live with so many insects of this type for a month?

During the 30 days, the company will test products in development to eliminate cockroaches. According to North Carolina-based company Pest Informer, all treatments are safe for families and pets. If the tests are not successful, traditional measures to kill the insects will be used.

Applications to participate in the program are open until July 31.


I want to receive exclusive content about the world

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Party pressures Draghi not to send more weapons to Ukraine

The main party of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s allied base has increased pressure on Italy …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved