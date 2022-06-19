American loses the line after victory and calls Cormier to beat up on top of the octagon

Phil Hawes defeated Deron Winn in a bloody fight at UFC Austin this Saturday

In the second fight of the preliminary card of UFC Austin this Saturday, Phil Hawes delivered an incredible beating and beat his countryman Deron Winn by TKO.

Hawes ended up getting carried away and had a run-in with none other than Daniel Cormier, former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion and who nowadays works as a commentator for the Ultimate and a reporter on top of the octagon.

As soon as he stepped into the Octagon to interview Hawes, Cormier began to hear the wrestler’s taunts.

“You picked the wrong pony!” Hawes yelled at Cormier. “Yes, your dog. You know what I’m talking about. I’ll settle down and next week you can fight me“.

Cormier didn’t keep silent and answered the middleweight fighter.

“I don’t choose fights,” Cormier said. “Be respectful. You didn’t beat me. I don’t choose fights. Look what happened. Why would I want this fight? You can do better than that, don’t do it.”

The interview in the Octagon proceeded as normal, and Hawes apologized for the incident.

Getty Images

See the UFC Austin results:

MAIN CARD

Josh Emmett defeated Calvin Kattar via split decision

Kevin Holland beat Tim Means by submission in R2

Joaquin Buckley defeated Albert Duraev by medical interruption

Damir Ismagulov defeated Guram Kutateladze by unanimous decision

Gregory Robocop defeated Julian Marquez by KO in 1R

Adrian Yanez defeated Tony Kelley by TKO in 1R;

PRELIMINARY CARD

Natalia Silva defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius by unanimous decision of the judges;

Ricardo ‘Carcacinha’ defeated Danny Chavez by KO in 1R

Maria Oliveira defeated Gloria de Paula by split decision;

Cody Stamann defeated Eddie Wineland by TKO in 1R;

Phil Hawes defeated Deron Winn by TKO in 2R;

Roman Dolidze defeated Kyle Daukaus by TKO in 1R.